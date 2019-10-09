MHHC Enterprise, Inc.: MHHC Enterprises Inc Announces Conference Call Nov. 4th, 2019

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / MHHC (OTC PINK:MHHC) CEO and Board President announces a shareholder conference call will be conducted on November 4th, 2019 at 1 p.m. PST. The focus of this call is to communicate where we have been, and where we are heading. Shareholders will be able to submit questions during the call after a briefing from MHHC Executive Staff.

MHHC's objective is to clarify what business operations remain with MHHC Enterprises, Inc., since our reorganization announcement of April 9th, 2018. As a general point of clarification, all McCusker subsidiaries were either divested, dismantled, or retained by other business entities outside of MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

However, a rebuilt, profitable, growing business is being developed and that will be clearly explained during the conference call. Additionally, we will discuss the remaining infrastructure of the organization of MHHC Warranty and Services, Inc., MHHC Reinsurance Inc, and anticipated business expansions planned for 2020.

During our call we will communicate new product offerings under development and where we expect revenue growth to occur over the next twelve months.

Dial in information for this call will be published on OTC and Twitter @mhhcenterprises well in advance of the Nov. 4th call.

In the interim if there are any questions or content shareholders would like presented during our call please contact the company by email at operationsmgr@mhhcco.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

SOURCE: MHHC Enterprise, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562560/MHHC-Enterprises-Inc-Announces-Conference-Call-Nov-4th-2019