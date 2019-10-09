West Coast Strategy - Global Social Platform of Investment Strategy and Welfare Social Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / With the breakthrough and innovation of block chain technology, digital assets have gradually become to the mainstream of investment product worldwide. Many global traditional finance companies have also started their layouts in digital asset field; the market is now facing its outbreak period. However, the supporting system for authoritative investment strategy and service are not able to follow up with the rapid development of digital asset; it is still in the gap period. With the high-speed development of entertainment and social network, socialization has been promoted among worldwide population. West Coast Strategy aims to fulfill the market gap in investment strategy field and integrates world-famous teams in strategy investment, social network, entertainment, block chain and other fields to create a global comprehensive platform united with investment strategy, social network and welfare entertainment; construct a shareable, value deliverable digital asset community in worldwide.

West Coast Strategy, Integrates Investment Strategy and Welfare Entertainment as One

West Coast Strategy releases BTC and other mainstream digital currency daily as benefits for global users to get familiar with digital asset easily and take their first steps in digital asset field. Inviting friends to join can earn extra benefits. West Coast Strategy uses social entertainment as a bond allows users get to know worldwide investors and experts; to provide world-leading investment strategy as channel, gather world famous, experienced investors and institutions for high-quality investment strategy. West Coast Strategy allows global investors use digital assets to process full-category investment and fulfill rapid multi-appreciation of assets; reduce investors' risk and improve the rate of return by using entrusted investments and follow-up services to construct a channel for investors and professional investors; provide full-category products stimulated trading to help global investors enhance from rookie to expert along with bonus rewards. Navigate updated global investment news for users 24/7; allow users to obtain the newest information of investment a step ahead.

West Coast Strategy Has Business All Over the World

As the world largest, most entertaining and valuable social platform without borders, West Coast Strategy's business has recognized by the users from Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and some other countries and areas. And eventually distribute to Americas, Europe, Australia, Middle East, Africa and countries all over the world.

The successful innovation of West Coast Strategy not only takes the first step of digital asset for global users but also connect world investors without borders. Motivate the development of investment strategy and social entertainment industry; or more likely create a world largest "investment strategy + welfare entertainment" comprehensive platform.

CONTACT:

Company: WSC

Person: Phoenix Wong

Email: westcoast@icctoro.com

Website: http://www.icctoro.com

WeChat: wsc_global

SOURCE: WSC

