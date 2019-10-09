Targovax Selected for Oral Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), announces that clinical data on the company's lead product candidate ONCOS-102, a genetically modified oncolytic adenovirus which has been engineered to selectively infect and replicate in cancer cells, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2019, in Maryland, USA.

Title: A pilot study of engineered adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma Authors: Alexander N. Shoushtari, MD; Anthony J. Olszanski, MD, RPh; Thomas J. Hornyak, MD; Jedd D. Wolchok, MD, PhD; Sylvia Vetrhus; Karianne Risberg Handeland; Lukasz Kuryk, PhD; Magnus Jaderberg, MD; Date: 9 November 2019 Time: 5:30 pm - 5:45 pm Presenter: Dr. Alexander Shoushtari, Principal Investigator, MSKCC, NYC

