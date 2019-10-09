Mobidiag Ltd., a revenue generating, molecular diagnostics company with complementary platforms that address antimicrobial resistance and other areas of unmet diagnostic need, today announces the CE-IVD marking of the Novodiag Stool Parasites test, a comprehensive and cost-effective molecular diagnostic test for the detection of intestinal parasites directly from stool samples.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO of Mobidiag, said, "Parasitic diseases contribute significantly to the burden of infectious diseases worldwide and current diagnostic methods such as microscopy are labor-intensive and require a high level of skill. Our Novodiag Stool Parasites test is the only fully automated, rapid, cost-effective and easy to use diagnostic solution that can identify a comprehensive range of parasitic targets, for use in laboratories and hospitals."

"Novodiag Stool Parasites is the fourth test on our Novodiag platform and, together with our Novodiag C. difficile, Novodiag Bacterial GE+ and Novodiag CarbaR+ tests, further strengthens our offering in the detection of gastrointestinal infections. With our complementary Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, we continue to offer a range of highly versatile combined solutions enabling the broad application of molecular diagnostics around the world."

Novodiag Stool Parasites combines real-time PCR and microarray technologies to allow cost-effective, rapid and comprehensive detection of >95% of intestinal parasites. This syndromic test is designed to run on-demand using the automated Novodiag system and is able to detect the presence of nucleic acid markers corresponding to the identification of the most common protozoan, helminths, and microsporidia from stool samples. The test provides complete results in 90 minutes with less than five minutes hands-on time by an operator.

While most infections and death from parasitic diseases affect people in developing countries, increasing incidence in developed nations combined with a shortage of microscopy trained hospital staff are driving demand for this test.

The Novodiag Stool Parasites test is now available directly through Mobidiag and local distributors. For more information, visit https://mobidiag.com/products/novodiag/stoolparasites

About Novodiag Stool Parasites

Novodiag Stool Parasites is an automated qualitative nucleic acid-based diagnostic test for detecting the presence of nucleic acid markers corresponding to the identification of the most common protozoan, helminths, and microsporidia from stool samples. It is part of the Novodiag platform, Mobidiag's fully automated molecular testing platform for diagnostics of infectious diseases and antibiotic resistances. Combining real-time PCR and microarray technologies, Novodiag platform allows direct analysis of a patient sample placed in a disposable cartridge for comprehensive screening of multiple or single pathogens. In addition of Novodiag C. difficile, Novodiag Bacterial GE+ and NovodiagCarbaR+, we launch a new test, the NovodiagStool Parasites which complements our offer for gastrointestinal infections. Our panel covers >95% of stool parasites.

About Mobidiag Ltd.

Mobidiag is a revenue generating, fast growing molecular diagnostics company with complementary platform technologies that can meet the differing diagnostic needs for customers in multiple healthcare settings. Initially designed for ease of use and adaptability for large scale manufacturing, Mobidiag's Amplidiag and Novodiagplatforms provide a combination of high quality and affordability, allowing for widespread applicability for both mass screening and highly specific syndromic testing in multiple indications. The Company's highly versatile product offering enables the broad application of molecular diagnostics to address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and other unmet diagnostic needs. Mobidiag's intial focus has been on gastrointestinal diseases and superbugs, through direct sales and distributors, and is rapidly building a leading position in European markets.

Mobidiag has more than 100 staff and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com

