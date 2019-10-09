Acquisition of Expolink and addition of new managing director are moves to support the region as new regulations proliferate

In response to rapidly growing marketplace demand for its products, leading risk and compliance software and services company NAVEX Globalis expanding its presence in the UK and across the EU to serve a wider range of customers in the region and accelerate the adoption of its world-class risk and compliance management solutions.

Key among steps taken are the recent acquisition of UK-based whistleblowing hotline service provider Expolink; hiring of Giles Newman as EMEA Managing Director; and establishing a second UK office in Chippenham to complement the company's existing facility in West London.

"Our customers want a holistic, regionally specific approach to risk and compliance management," said Bob Conlin, President CEO of NAVEX Global. "The acquisition of Expolink, the region's most experienced independent whistleblowing hotline service provider, strengthens our existing capabilities for hotline intake and further validates our position as the premiere global provider of risk and compliance solutions."

Demand for automated risk and compliance technology, especially hotline reporting systems, has increased considerably in the UK and Europe in recent years. More intense regulatory oversight, along with employees' desire for management transparency, has motivated organisations across the region to implement robust compliance programmes. Among the most significant regulatory changes is the Whistleblowing Directive passed by the European Union Parliament in April of this year and formally adopted by the EU Council of Ministers on 7 October.

Report volumes are expected to accelerate as member states adopt the new European whistleblower protection rules. With its capability in the region now strengthened, NAVEX Global is positioned to deliver its established solutions to a broader customer base in Europe as companies increasingly invest in technology to meet regulations and be more competitive.

To ensure smooth integration of the two companies and better manage the increased responsibilities of a growing customer base, NAVEX Global recently named Giles Newman as its new EMEA Managing Director. Newman, who will be based in London, brings nearly 30 years of technology and global expansion experience to the company's EMEA operations.

"A big part of managing risk is ensuring business practices are compliant with new regulations," said Newman. "New and pending legislation across the EMEA region make it all the more important for customers to work with a trusted solution partner to help address this increased regulatory scrutiny."

In addition to Expolink, NAVEX Global also acquired Lockpath, Inc. in August of this year. Lockpath is a recognised leader in Integrated Risk Management (IRM) software solutions. In combination, the Expolink and Lockpath acquisitions allow NAVEX Global to reach more customers worldwide while helping them successfully address a broader range of risk and compliance challenges.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global's comprehensive suite of risk and compliance software, content and services helps organisations protect their people, reputation and bottom line. Trusted by more than 14,000 customers, our solutions are informed by the largest ethics and compliance community in the world. For more information, visit www.navexglobal.com

Learn more about NAVEX Global (navexglobal.com) online: Ethics Compliance Matters Blog (navexglobal.com/blog), @NAVEXGlobal (twitter.com/navexglobal), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/navex-global), Facebook (facebook.com/NAVEXGlobal

About Expolink

Expolink's whistleblowing services provide independent channels through which employees can speak up and report their workplace concerns, in confidence. Founded in 1995, we are Europe's longest established provider of outsourced whistleblowing services. Today, our uniquely comprehensive service is trusted by more than 750 organisations globally, including many of the world's largest companies and best-known brands. By combining empathetic, in-house report handling with the widest choice of intake channels, we aim to make the disclosure experience easy, secure and reassuring. For more information, visit www.expolink.co.uk/

