Nirvana Daii's Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok receives Asia Pacific Property awards 2019-2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A true 'Sanctuary for Your Soul', Nirvana Daii's Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok is an ultra-luxury riverfront residence adjacent to Chao Phraya Riverbanks in the heart of Bangkok. Being recently awarded the Residential High-rise Architecture and Residential High-rise Development categories at Asia Pacific Property awards 2019-2020 marks Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok as the top of the range in its design and architect in Thailand. This world-class masterpiece was designed in collaboration with SCDA, one of the world's top architecture design companies from Singapore.

The residences enrich with the sense of historic and stylish city ambiences of the old town and new town merging together. An immaculate location situated within 16 meters from Chao Phraya River makes Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok one of the most supereminent properties unrivaled by others.

A true rarity in the tranquil sanctuary for riverfront living offers residents the impeccable quality with the finest elements of luxurious furnishings collaborated with world-class furniture brand from Italy, Poliform. The 45-storey building has 133 units, and total privacy is ensured with only 4 units per floor, along with private lobby lift to the room. The price of 2-Bedroom (160 sq. m.) is starting from 17 Million SEK. The curtain walls reflect a panoramic riverscape and a magnificent view of the stylish city and historical landmarks of Bangkok. The residents can easily sneak away from the chaos of the bustling city via the expressway, sky train, underground transit stations and the extraordinary service, private boat, through river route.

The top-notch condominium allows residents to enjoy the top-of-life experience through exceptional 5-star hotel services, world-class spacious facilities featured with 24-hour concierge service, spa therapy, private dining with chef's table style, private parking, limousine and airport transfer service alongside a mixture of luxurious amenities including a swimming pool and sunken jacuzzi with panoramic sights of Chao Phraya River and Bangkok city and a yoga deck to relieve their mind, body and soul. Together with the privileged service globally, the Banyan Tree Private collection offers complimentary stays at exclusive villas in incredibly breathtaking locations worldwide up to 7 nights per year as well as 10% - 50% discounts and special privileges.

