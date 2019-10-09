AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Debt Facility Amendment 09-Oct-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 9 October 2019 AEW UK REIT Plc Debt Facility Amendment The Board of AEW UK REIT plc ("the Company") today announces that it has completed an amendment to its existing loan documentation which increases the facility's loan to net asset value covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions). The Board notes, however, that the maximum gearing limit and anticipated level of total borrowing for the Company remain as set out in its Prospectus. As at 30 June 2019 the Company reported a loan to net asset value of 33.7% (loan to gross asset value of 25.4%). There will be no changes to the Company's overall borrowing levels, or to the margin currently charged under the facility, as a result of this amendment. The loan, which is from The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited, has been in place since October 2015. In October 2018, the Company extended the term of the loan from expiry in 2020 to October 2023. Alex Short, Portfolio Manager, AEW UK REIT, commented: "The above amendment provides the Company with a cost effective way of reducing risk in its debt position. We will continue to keep gearing at conservative levels in accordance with the Company's stated policy." ENDS About AEW UK REIT AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising GBP100.5m. Since IPO it has raised a further GBP51m. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of the income stream. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share. www.aewukreit.com [1] [1] About AEW UK Investment Management LLP AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR68.2bn of assets under management as at 30 June 2019. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 30 June 2019, AEW Group managed EUR31.9bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 400 staff located in 9 offices. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards. www.aewuk.co.uk [2] AEW UK Enquiries Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com Laura Elkin laura.elkin@eu.aew.com Media Enquiries Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44 (0)7711 401021 TB Cardew (Financial PR advisor) aew@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724630 Tania Wild +44 (0) 7425 536903 Disclaimer This communication cannot be relied upon as the basis on which to make a decision to invest in the Company. This communication does not constitute an invitation or inducement to subscribe to any particular investment. ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 22791 EQS News ID: 887155 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9220892e63355ca6947a3a3423a3bac8&application_id=887155&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c3ab986d9b746ee23c3523d74649f8db&application_id=887155&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

