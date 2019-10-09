Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACQE ISIN: US67059N1081 Ticker-Symbol: 0NU 
Tradegate
08.10.19
20:22 Uhr
21,760 Euro
-1,605
-6,87 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NUTANIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUTANIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,475
21,735
09:24
21,475
21,735
09:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NUTANIX
NUTANIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUTANIX INC21,760-6,87 %