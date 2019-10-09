KR1 plc - Board Changes

9 October 2019

KR1 Plc

("KR1", or the "Company ")

Board Changes

KR1 plc (NEX:KR1), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that Simon John Nicol was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company on 1 October 2019. Simon is a Chartered Accountant and Accounts Manager at Bridgewater (IOM) Limited, the Company's Corporate Services Provider in the Isle of Man. Simon replaces Stephen Corran, a director of Bridgewater (IOM) Limited, who resigned as a non-executive Director of the Company on 1 October 2019. Bridgewater (IOM) Limited is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.

There is no further information regarding Simon Nicol that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of KR1 Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Contact Details:

KR1 Plc

George McDonaugh

Tel: 01624 676716

NEX Exchanger Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.