SNOWPLUS, the Maker of China's E-cigarette Standard

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / China had just celebrated its 70th Founding Anniversary, and is vigorously developing its diversified economy, one of which is e-cigarette, a special industry being taken more and more seriously.

As an emerging alternative to traditional tobacco, the new tobacco products created a global sales amounted to USD $24.7 billion in 2018, and the figure is expected to be up to USD $45 billion in 2024. More than 95% of all the world's e-cigarettes are made in China, and over 90% are exported from here.

In China where e-cigarette is invented, nearly 700 independent e-cig brands are working on winning over the 300 million Chinese smokers in many ways. "Quality is above all other marketing techniques," said a senior manager of SNOWPLUS - the leading producer in China's e-cig industry. Every single SNOWPLUS product will be given an ultimate toxicity test to verify its safety by authoritative inspection agencies before it is put onto the market - this is second to none in China.

Besides, SNOWPLUS is vigorously pushing on the standardization of e-cigarette industry in China. On August 29, 2019, China's first e-cigarette bluebook was presented by Tsinghua University's Public Health and Technical Supervision Research Group with the title of Public Health and Technical Supervision Studies: Report on the Supervision of the E-Cigarette Industry. The ownership of the report was finally granted to SNOWPLUS by the research group of Tsinghua University.

"We appreciate SNOWPLUS's contributions, as its ultimate goal is to set up the industrial standards and to make China's e-cigarettes go much further and more stably." said Yao Jide, the executive vice president of the Electronic Cigarette Industry Committee. SNOWPLUS is expected to be the vice-chairman unit of this committee at the end of this year.

The e-cigarette incident in the USA once insinuated doubts of the public about the new product. On September 28, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed the truth on its official website that, "the latest findings from the investigation into lung injuries caused by vaping, suggest that THC products played a role in the outbreak. Most of the people (77%) were found using THC-containing products, or both THC-containing products and nicotine-containing products."

"That is exactly the reason why we should strive to push forward the introduction of industrial and national standards," said the above senior manager of SNOWPLUS, "our ultimate goal is to improve the health of 1 billion smoking population worldwide."

