Technavio has been monitoring the global superfoods market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 201.67 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005250/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global superfoods market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 114-page research report with TOC on "Superfoods Market Analysis Report by Product (superfruits, superseeds and supergrains, edible seaweed, and other superfoods), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the numerous health benefits of superfoods. In addition, the application of superfood ingredients in beauty and personal care products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the superfoods market.

Superfoods are rich in antioxidants, which strengthens bone, muscles, skin, and immune systems and protects the body from wear and tear. They contain vitamins and minerals such as potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, and magnesium. They are also rich in fibers that boost the effectiveness of insulin and improve the absorption of nutrients. Superfoods such as blackberries and raspberries are rich in polyphenols, carotenoids, and anthocyanins. The growing focus on a healthy lifestyle and diet is driving the demand for superfoods. Thus, the health benefits of superfoods are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Superfoods Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company owns and operates businesses under various segments such as origination, oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, and nutrition. The company offers a wide range of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits, such as almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, filberts, macadamias, pecans, pine nuts, amaranth, buckwheat, chia, millet, and flax.

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Del Monte Pacific Limited manufactures and offers products under product segments such as packaged fruit and vegetable, beverage, culinary, and fresh fruit and others. Some of the products offered by the company are fruits, tomatoes, and snacks.

Healthy Truth

Healthy Truth has business operations under various product segments, namely nuts, crunches, dried fruits, powders, organic living superfoods originals, and bars. Some of the products offered by the company are nuts, dried fruits, powders, and organic living superfoods originals.

Navitas Organics

Navitas Organics offers superfood variants, including superfood ingredients, powdered mixes, and snacks such as chia seeds, goji berries, golden berries, and snacks bundle.

Sunfood

Sunfood offers a wide range of products which include superfoods and super snacks. The company also offers smoothie mixes and powders such as Acai Maqui Bowl Mix, 14 oz, Organic and Brazil Nuts, 8 oz, Organic, Raw.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Superfoods Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Superfruits

Superseeds and supergrains

Edible seaweed

Other superfoods

Superfoods Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Edible Flakes Market Global Edible Flakes Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Functional Tea Market Global Functional Tea Market by type (herbal tea, fruit tea, flower tea, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005250/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com