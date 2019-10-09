Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 September to 04 October 2019.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
9/30/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/1/2019
FR0010313833
3000
85.2811
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/2/2019
FR0010313833
3000
82.0855
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/3/2019
FR0010313833
3000
81.1268
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/4/2019
FR0010313833
3000
80.8267
XPAR
TOTAL
12,000
82.3300
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
