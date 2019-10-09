Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 September to 04 October 2019.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 9/30/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/1/2019 FR0010313833 3000 85.2811 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/2/2019 FR0010313833 3000 82.0855 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/3/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81.1268 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/4/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.8267 XPAR TOTAL 12,000 82.3300

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

