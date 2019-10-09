International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk services company, is proud to announce the promotion of James Bird to the new position of Security Director, Intelligence and Operations. In this role, James will be responsible for driving and continually enhancing the delivery of our leading edge security intelligence, advice and assistance to support customers' business travel and operations.

Mick Sharp, Chief Operating Officer, Security Services, International SOS commented, "The addition of this role will further drive the intelligence-led nature of our security operation, providing 24/7 decision making support and integrated crisis management and incident response to our members. The role embodies the unique level of integration between an extensive intelligence cycle and operational readiness and response. For our members, this means access to relevant, reliable and timely assessments, advice and operational response in the support of life safety and business resiliency."

He continued, "James is very well placed to assume this position, having worked successfully at all levels of our security operation in the high-performing Dubai Regional Security Centre. During this time, James has managed a high number of security crises, including evacuations out of Sudan, Libya and South Sudan amongst others, rapid-onset escalations, such as the attack on the Dusit D2 in Nairobi in 2019 and the attempted coup in Turkey in 2016, and the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe in 2019, as well as driving best practice across the team. James has also distinguished himself as a committed and effective leader and people manager whose strengths are well matched to further enhancing our Security Operation for our clients and members."

A key aspect of the role will be to continue to drive a global intelligence-led security operation providing a strong forward-leaning, proactive complement to the wider platform. This will be alongside enhancing International SOS' capability at a country level, including the security provider network, a key element in gathering extensive global intelligence for advice to clients. James will also take a key role in managing security crises globally.

James Bird commented, "I'm incredibly excited to take up this position with a global remit and am looking forward to continuing to develop International SOS' security services intelligence and assistance to support our clients in an evolving and uncertain geopolitical and security landscape."

James will manage a robust team of security intelligence experts and will relocate from Dubai to London in October. He will report to Mick Sharp, Chief Operating Officer, Security Services, and Mike Hancock, Group Deputy Director Operations.

