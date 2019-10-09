Continues growth with new presence in London to support existing customers and local demand from innovative companies deploying breakthrough technologies

Appoints former Canonical VP, Rob Gillam, to lead EMEA sales efforts

InfluxData, creator of time series database InfluxDB, today announced the opening of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in London, and the appointment of former Canonical VP, Rob Gillam, as its new EMEA Sales Director. The regional presence addresses unprecedented demand from enterprises in EMEA looking to time series databases as the most effective way to store, retrieve and mine streaming data for real-time and historical insights.

InfluxData's London office now up to 12 employees across engineering, sales, pre-sales engineers and customer success roles will provide technical support for InfluxDB, its purpose-built time series database, for existing EMEA customers such as Equinor, Worldsensing, BBOXX, NewVoiceMedia, Playtech and tado, as well as defining new applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) and system data markets. The opening follows the release of InfluxDB Cloud 2.0, the first serverless specialised time series database platform-as-a-service.

"InfluxData's open-source presence in EMEA has more than doubled over the last 12 months and our commercial business is ramping up dramatically," said Evan Kaplan, CEO, InfluxData. "The time series data community is growing exponentially throughout the region, and we are addressing the demand by putting an experienced team in place to extend our sales, marketing and support services."

The fastest-growing category of all in the database market right now is the time series database, according to industry authority DB-Engines. This growth is driven in part by the huge volumes of machine data generated from sensors, mobile devices and consumer electronics. Purpose-built database technology that can record this data against extremely precise timecoding in near real-time makes it possible to rapidly develop insights into large IT systems management and control global IoT systems.

"At its current pace, the world is creating over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day, and this volume is growing with the rapid proliferation of DevOps and the IoT," explained Rob Gillam, EMEA Sales Director, InfluxData. "InfluxDB can analyse and report on these metrics in real-time, helping us to make sense of changes in systems around the world over time. The EMEA market is ripe with potential for this technology, and with our new London office we have the space to grow and start expanding the team."

InfluxData is a remote-first company with a majority of its workforce distributed around the world. Over the last several years, it has built up a strong presence across Europe and particularly in the U.K. With employees across engineering, sales, pre-sales engineers and customer success roles, InfluxData will continue to expand its presence in the region, and plans to double headcount in the U.K. over the next year. The company secured $60 million in Series D funding in February, to support its global expansion.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the open source time series database. The technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by IoT devices, applications, networks, containers and computers. The company has more than 600 customers and is on a mission to help developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, PayPal, and Tesla, store and analyze real-time data, empowering them to build transformative monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications quicker and to scale. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow us @InfluxDB.

