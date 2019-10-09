Technavio has been monitoring the global social media management software market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 789.43 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 104-page research report with TOC on "Social Media Management Software Market Analysis Report by Deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increase in social media advertising. In addition, the use of analytics in social media management software is anticipated to further boost the growth of the social media management software market.

Advertisers find social media advertising as one of the most effective ways of creating awareness about their products and services. They prefer targeting their customers over social media platforms as it provides them various options such as classified advertising, search advertising, and display advertising. They can select any advertising campaign based on their budgetary constraints and requirements. This flexibility is driving the demand for social media advertising, which in turn, will boost the demand for social media management software.

Major Five Social Media Management Software Market Companies:

AgoraPulse

AgoraPulse owns and operates businesses under various segments. The company offers social media management software, which consists of features such as publishing, social inbox, social monitoring, reports, team workflow, and social CRM.

Buffer

Buffer has product segments including Buffer Publish, Buffer Reply, and Buffer Analyze. The Buffer Publish segment helps enterprises to plan and schedule their social media posts.

Hootsuite Inc.

Hootsuite Inc. has business operations under various segments. The company offers social media management software, which consists of features such as scheduling, monitoring, analytics, and team management.

Sprout Social, Inc.

Sprout Social, Inc. has numerous product segments including analytics, engagement, publishing, and listening and offers all these products in social media management software category.

Twitter, Inc.

Twitter, Inc. owns and operates businesses under various segments including advertising services and data licensing, and others. The company offers a social media marketing software through TweetDeck. It provides more convenient twitter experience by letting enterprises view multiple timelines in one easy interface.

Social Media Management Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Social Media Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

