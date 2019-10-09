High Content Screening (HCS) Instruments Market Report 2028 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global High Content Screening (HCS) Instruments Market is expected to grow exponentially in the upcoming period. This could be credited to rising number of CROs (contract research organizations) making way for HCS outsourcing services coupled with applying HCS in personalized medicines. The latest trends in this regard are emphasis on "stem cell analysis" and an increasing adoption of label-free technologies.

The high content screening (HCS) instruments market is segmented by technology, end-use, application, and geography. By technology, the segmentation spans laser based illumination, superior illumination, precise image capture, rapid data analysis, and reagent compatibility. By end-use, the segmentation would go like research institutes and academics, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and CROs (contract research organizations). By application, the market of high content screening (HCS) instruments could span target validation & identification, compound profiling, and secondary & primary screening.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global High Content Screening (HCS) Instruments Market" Report 2028.

By geography, the high content screening (HCS) instruments market comprises Europe, North America, LATAM, MEA, and Asia Pacific. North America did hold the largest share till 2018 and is expected to continue with its winning streak in the upcoming period as well. This is attributed to extensive spending in healthcare by the U.S. As such, one gets to see advanced infrastructure in terms of healthcare herein. Besides, the facts that chronic diseases are on the rise, geriatric population is growing at an alarming rate, disposable income has increased, and inorganic growth is being emphasized on by the key players can't be ruled out. They are also likely to boost the market in the near future.

Europe comes in second due to government regulations and high investments in healthcare. Asia Pacific market of high content screening (HCS) instruments is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the next 5-7 years; thanks to increased awareness amongst the people regarding improvement in healthcare infrastructure.

The players contributing to the market of high content screening (HCS) instruments include Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Genedata AG; Thorlabs, Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology; Merck KGaA; Dickinson and Company; GE Healthcare; Becton; PerkinElmer Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Molecular Devices. Thermo Fisher's CellInsight CX7 LZR does offer an integrated and powerful way of developing and automating high content assays; that too with 7-channel laser-based illumination to facilitate fluorescent lighting.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for High Content Screening (HCS) Instruments from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the High Content Screening (HCS) Instruments market.

Access 113 page research report with TOC on "Global High Content Screening (HCS) Instruments Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-high-content-screening-hcs-instruments-market

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of High Content Screening (HCS) Instruments including:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



General Electric Company



Becton, Dickinson & Company



PerkinElmer Inc.



Olympus Corporation



Merck & Co. Inc



Danaher Corporation



Yokogawa Electric Corporation



Sysmex Corporation



Thorlabs, Inc.



Fiserv, Inc.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems



Flow Cytometers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Primary & Secondary Screening



Toxicity Studies



Target Identification & Validation



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Laminating Machine Market

Cartridge Valve Market

Transportation Ticket Vending Machine Market

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com