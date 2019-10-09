BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (BRLA) is managed by Ed Kuczma and Sam Vecht. The managers are constructive on the outlook for Latin American equities, believing the favourable interest rate environment is supportive for consumption growth. They seek high-quality businesses that are able to grow earnings and cash flows over the economic cycle. The managers have reduced the trust's cyclical exposure, focusing more on companies with internal growth drivers and attractive dividend yields. Following the adoption of a new, higher dividend policy in FY18, BRLA currently offers a c 6% dividend yield.

