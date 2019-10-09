Universal spine architecture key to implementation

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced that it is providing network platforms for SK Telecom's 5G network. SK Telecom will be building a high capacity leaf-spine based data center network environment leveraging VXLAN/EVPN for virtualization, scalability and availability, providing customers with reliable high-speed network services.

SK Telecom commercialized its 5G service in December of last year for the first time and intends to apply Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) for an efficient IT infrastructure expansion plan in line with its service expansion. Accordingly, in a bid to provide high-capacity data transmission services reliably, it reviewed introducing high-speed network switches capable of supporting 25GbE/100GbE or higher, as well as the existing 10GbE speed. Arista switch platforms are expected to become key elements of the network infrastructure as they provide reliable services, efficient network management and real-time monitoring features.

"By installing Arista Networks' network switches optimized for 5G in our infrastructure, we have been able to provide high-quality 5G services quickly and reliably to our customers," said Se Wook Kim, Manager for SK Telecom's Core Engineering Team of Infra Eng Group at ICT Infra Center. "Arista Networks also offers prompt and expert support services appropriate for our business characteristics, for which reliable service operation is essential. In the future, we intend to work together to proceed with network infrastructure upgrades in accordance with our 3G service expansion," he added.

"We are delighted to be working with SK Telecom to deliver a 5G open architecture with programmable automation that will scale to support their customers," said Mark Foss, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Marketing for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks is providing SK Telecom with universal spine and leaf network switches, combining routing and switching to reduce complexity and significantly improve scale without compromising performance at speeds of 100+Tbps. In addition, Arista's network switches enable functionality such as 100GbE aggregation, large routing tables, high resiliency, hybrid cloud traffic patterns, lossless connectivity and real-time monitoring in a single chassis, meeting the requirements of commercial, private and hybrid clouds.

At the core of this solution is Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System), simplifying network operations with single image consistency, Smart System Upgrade (SSU) and integration with existing networks resulting in time and money savings. CloudVision extends this approach by delivering a consistent telemetry and automation system for the entire network across private, public and hybrid clouds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and capabilities of Arista's network switches, EOS and CloudVision software and the enablement of cost savings, risk management, performance, functionality and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005112/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Amanda Jaramillo

Corporate Communications

Tel: (408) 547-5798

amanda@arista.com

Investor Contact

Charles Yager

Product and Investor Advocacy

Tel: (408) 547-5892

cyager@arista.com