Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG Unternehmen: Aves One AG ISIN: DE000A168114 Anlass der Studie: Research Note Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 13.87 EUR Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger Business development in the 1st HY 2019, good half-year figures, guidance confirmed, stock price target increased significantly to EUR 13.87 (previously: EUR 12.80) Aves One AG has significantly increased its asset portfolio recently which has led to a significant increase in revenues. The most recent transactions should only be reflected fully in the coming quarters, which should lead to further revenue increases. Assets under management (AUM) increased overall by 63.5% to EUR 839.34 million (PY: EUR 523.77 million). In addition to the expansion of assets, a further strategic focus was also on the Rail and Container segments. Since the Real Estate segment was last reported, the logistics property in Alsdorf, Germany, was sold in June 2019. The property was on the balance sheet at EUR 10.90 million and the company achieved a book profit of EUR 0.19 million from the sale. In the first half of 2019, revenues increased by 71.7% to EUR 55.56 million (PY: EUR 32.37 million), which was mainly as a result of the larger asset portfolio. The company has invested more in the recent past to additional support its growth course. This is also reflected in segment revenues. Rail revenues increased by 139.3% to EUR 35.76 million (PY: EUR 14.94 million). In the Container segment, significant revenue increases of 25.1% were also achieved while overall revenues increased here by EUR 18.09 million (PY: EUR 14.46 million). In addition to revenue increases through sales volumes, the company was also able to noticeably increase its utilisation and rental rates. This was also reflected in increased gross returns. In the Container segment, gross returns rose by 5.4% (H1 2018) to 6.5% (H1 2019) and in the Rail segment, gross yields increased accordingly from 6.1% to 6.4%. This dynamic revenue growth was reflected in an above-average improvement in EBITDA. EBITDA increased by 90.8% to EUR 41.90 million (PY: EUR 21.97 million), a margin improvement from 67.9% (H1 2018) to 75.4% (H1 2019). The above-average improvements in earnings were mainly due to our lean management approach which resulted in comparatively low personnel expenses. Personnel expenses thus rose by 11.3% to EUR 2.34 million (PY: EUR 2.10 million). Overall, EBIT was doubled by 100.2% to EUR 26.46 million (PY: EUR 13.22 million) thanks, among other things, to high cost discipline and economies of scale. In the course of financing the assets acquired, the financial result continued to increase by 57.5% to EUR 19.14 million (PY: EUR 12.15 million). Non-cash exchange rate effects amounted to EUR 1.17 million (PY: EUR 5.09 million). Adjusted for this effect, EAT was generated which totalled EUR 3.88 million (PY: EUR -0.46 million). As a result, significant earnings were achieved in the past half-year of 2019, accompanied by a high level of profitability. The company's rapid growth rate was again evident in the first half of the year and we expect this development to continue in the second half too. The company confirmed the guidance for the 2019 financial year with revenues of EUR 110 million and EBITDA of EUR 80 million. We continue to view this guidance as conservative and confirm our forecast with revenues of EUR 118.10 million in the current 2019 financial year and an EBITDA of EUR 86.13 million. Our estimates also tally with the development from the first half of the year which, extrapolated to the full year (excluding the asset acquisitions already made in 2019), has already generated revenues of EUR 111.11 million and an EBITDA of EUR 83.69 million. In line with the acquisitions made, revenues and earnings should again be slightly higher. The company is also well on the way to achieving its planned EUR 1 billion of assets under management by the end of the 2019 financial year. AUM of EUR 839.34 million were already reported in the first half of the year. In the medium term, we anticipate further asset acquisitions and expect asset utilisation to remain at a high level. This would also generate large gross margins in the future. While absolute financing costs are expected to increase as a result of asset acquisitions, we expect to be able to further optimise the financing structure, especially against the backdrop of continuing low interest rates. Against the background of good corporate development and the rollover effect, we raise our price target to EUR 13.87 (previously EUR 12.80) and award the buy rating. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/19145.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm Datum (Uhrzeit) der Fertigstellung: 09.10.2019 (10:48 Uhr) Datum (Uhrzeit) der ersten Veröffentlichung: 09.10.2019 (11:30 Uhr) Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2020 =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2019 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)