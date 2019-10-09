Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 930131 ISIN: BMG5876H1051 Ticker-Symbol: MVL 
Tradegate
09.10.19
09:35 Uhr
20,865 Euro
-0,085
-0,41 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,885
21,275
12:42
20,970
21,370
12:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARVELL
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD20,865-0,41 %