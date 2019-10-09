The Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance, announced that Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is joining the NAV Alliance as a promoter following the completion of its recent acquisition of Aquantia Corp. The NAV Alliance brings together leading automotive manufacturers and technology providers to create an ecosystem for developing the next generation of in-vehicle network infrastructure. Marvell's advancements in automotive Ethernet, add valued expertise to the NAV Alliance working groups. The company joins 14 other industry leaders in delivering the future of autonomous vehicles including founding members, Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA, and Volkswagen.

"The NAV Alliance is developing the platforms that will create the future of transportation and we believe that Multi-Gig Ethernet is at its core," said Will Chu, vice president and general manager of the Automotive Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "We are excited to work alongside other industry leaders to accelerate the development of the innovations that will drive the automotive industry."

"Marvell's broad automotive Ethernet product portfolio, including its recently announced family of high-port count, ultra-low latency secure automotive switches with multi-gigabit routing throughput capabilities complements the depth and breadth of the technologies offered by other alliance members. I am pleased that our membership represents all the components necessary to support the in-vehicle network in future autonomous vehicles," said Amir Bar-Niv, President of the NAV Alliance.

Marvell is an industry leader in the automotive Ethernet connectivity space and offers several networking components for autonomous driving functions including PHYs, controllers, and switches. The company's inclusion in the NAV Alliance will enhance the efforts of the NAV Alliance technical working groups. The five NAV Alliance technical working groups are:

Protocol Encapsulation for Ethernet

System Controls and Management

25G and 50G Automotive Ethernet PHY Specifications

Physical Layer System Component Integration

EMC Requirements and Limits

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com/

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the US and/or elsewhere. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About NAV Alliance

NAV Alliance was created to provide a platform for the automotive industry to develop the next generation of in-vehicle network infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of networking technologies and products. The Alliance was founded by leading vehicle manufacturers, technology suppliers and networking players in the automotive market, sharing the goal of developing the ecosystem that is required for next-generation Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet networks in the vehicle. To become a member of the NAV Alliance visit https://www.nav-alliance.org/

NAV ALLIANCE and NAV are trademarks and certification marks of NAV Alliance, Inc. (or its licensor) in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005154/en/

Contacts:

Marvell

Hanna Kang

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-3780

hhkang@marvell.com

Kristin Hehir

Senior Manager, Public Relations

408-222-8744

kristinh@marvell.com

NAV Alliance

Erica HooperLee

StrategicLee Inc.

415-359-7322

PR@NAV-Alliance.org