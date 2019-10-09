Technavio has been monitoring the global biomass power generation market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by 43.37 GW during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 157-page research report with TOC on "Biomass Power Generation Market Analysis Report by Feedstock (solid biomass, biogas, municipal solid waste, and liquid biomass), by Geography (APAC, EMEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing need for cleaner energy supply. In addition, the adoption of biomass in fuel cell technology is anticipated to further boost the growth of the biomass power generation market.

The growing concerns about the change in climate and rising levels of GHGs in the atmosphere resulting from the burning of fossil fuels such as coal and oil is driving the demand for renewable energy resources. The use of renewable energy resources such as biomass to generate clean energy is further encouraged by the growing energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and provision of subsidies by governments. The continuous use of cleaner biomass energy can help in minimizing the effects of global warming and it is available in abundance unlike fossil fuels. Thus, growing need for cleaner energy supply such as biomass energy is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Biomass Power Generation Market Companies:

Acciona SA

Acciona SA is headquartered in Spain and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as energy, infrastructure, others. The company deals with the design, construction, and operations of large-scale biomass plants for electricity generation.

Ameresco Inc.

Ameresco Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates businesses across various segments such as the U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and non-solar distributed generation. The company provides large, utility-scale, biomass-to-energy plants and smaller on-site, distributed-generation and biomass-cogeneration plants.

ANDRITZ AG

ANDRITZ AG is headquartered in Austria and has business operations under various segments, namely hydro, pulp paper, metals, and separation. The company offers biomass gasifiers that are based on CFB and bubbling fluidized bed technologies.

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely Babcock Wilcox, Vølund Other Renewable, and SPIG. The company manufactures biomass feedstock such as wood pellets from sustainably managed forests.

E.ON SE

E.ON SE is headquartered in Germany and has business operations under various segments such as energy networks, customer solutions, and renewables. The company owns biomass plants that use biomass feedstock such as pellets.

Biomass Power Generation Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Solid biomass

Biogas

Municipal solid waste

Liquid biomass

Biomass Power Generation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

North America

South America

