TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation
PR Newswire
London, October 9
09/10/2019
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Investor update presentation
Eoin Walsh, Partner and Portfolio Manager of Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) will be providing an update on the Select Monthly Income Fund on Wednesday 9th October at 12:00pm.
Please click here for more information.