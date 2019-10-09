Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
09.10.2019 | 12:07
(69 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

PR Newswire

London, October 9

09/10/2019

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Investor update presentation

Eoin Walsh, Partner and Portfolio Manager of Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) will be providing an update on the Select Monthly Income Fund on Wednesday 9th October at 12:00pm.

Please click here for more information.


© 2019 PR Newswire