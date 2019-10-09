Isodiol International Inc. Announces Successful Launch of Iso-Sport Products at The Vitamin Shoppe

Isodiol continues to broaden its distribution in the Food, Drug and Mass (FDM) retail channel.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTCQB:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6B.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"), announces it has entered into a strategic relationship with Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) ("The Vitamin Shoppe") for the launch of the Company's Iso-Sport products. Iso-Sport will serve as a leading brand of sports performance cannabinoid (CBD) hemp extract products at The Vitamin Shoppe.

The Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products that continues to expand its CBD hemp extract offerings to meet consumer demand and serve as a trusted retailer of quality health and wellness supplements. As a one-stop destination for CBD hemp extract products, The Vitamin Shoppe will offer Iso-Sport's products in 390 of its premier stores.

Andrew Alvis, President of Isodiol, stated "This opportunity is very near to our hearts at Isodiol and it represents a profound leadership moment in our industry. Our Iso-Sport brand ambassadors were some of the first athletes to represent CBD in Olympic competition, and we honor that pioneering spirit with the products being made available through our valued relationship with The Vitamin Shoppe."

Lisa Harnisch, VP and GMM at The Vitamin Shoppe said, "As we expand our one-stop destination for trusted, high-quality CBD hemp extract products at The Vitamin Shoppe, we are excited to partner with Isodiol to bring its innovative Iso-Sport range of sports performance CBD hemp extract products to our customers. In The Vitamin Shoppe's efforts to offer industry-leading solutions and guidance to consumers, we choose to partner with brands that meet our high standards of quality and service."

David Hawk, a former Mr. USA and Mr. World IFBB professional bodybuilder and Sport Nutrition & Wellness Industry expert, was instrumental in aligning The Vitamin Shoppe on the unique and essential differences and benefits of the Iso-Sport products and stewarding the relationship with the Company.

"This strategic relationship with The Vitamin Shoppe is the result of long-term efforts by Isodiol and numerous professionals in science and sports community who have collaborated to create and market the leading sports performance CBD products on the market," said Hawk. "We know there are other options in the CBD products universe, but as of today none have quiet the unique ingredient profile, formulation, and category pedigree of Iso-Sport."

Iso-Sport products are now available for purchase in-store at approximately 390 locations and online at The Vitamin Shoppe.

Follow Our Corporate Updates On Facebook at www.facebook.com/IsodiolInternationalInc/, on Twitter @Isodiolintlinc, and on Instagram @isodiol.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website,www.vitaminshoppe.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Ir@isodiol.com

604-409-4409

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Hussey

media@isodiol.com

VITAMIN SHOPPE CONTACT

David Lipke

david.lipke@vitaminshoppe.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, proposed arrangement with creditors, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: Isodiol International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562347/Isodiol-International-Inc-Announces-Successful-Launch-of-Iso-Sport-Products-at-The-Vitamin-Shoppe