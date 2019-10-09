Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNEG ISIN: CA21749Q1046 Ticker-Symbol: HPU 
Tradegate
08.10.19
19:05 Uhr
0,056 Euro
+0,003
+5,66 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COPPER FOX METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPPER FOX METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,037
0,066
12:14
0,044
0,059
11:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COPPER FOX METALS
COPPER FOX METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COPPER FOX METALS INC0,056+5,66 %