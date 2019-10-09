Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - Tethyan Resource Corp. (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of an outcropping gold porphyry system on the western side of the Kremice project, southwestern Serbia (Figures 1 and 2). Kremice is located 10 kilometres to the north of the Rudnica copper-gold project, and within two kilometres of a paved road, rail and power lines, and water supply. Channel sampling of a large area of exposed stockwork veining at Kremice West returned consistent mineralization, with individual samples grading up to 0.68 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 0.21% copper. Tethyan has completed two scout drill holes for a total of 680 metres and is continuing surface mapping and sampling in order to vector towards higher grades.

Highlights

Significant channel sample results from Kremice West are summarized below and the full results are shown in Table 1. Channel locations are shown in Figure 3:

25 metres at 0.40 g/t gold (KCH010)

10 metres at 0.49 g/t gold (KCH009)

18 metres at 0.34 g/t gold (KCH007)

Channel sampling of outcropping mineralization at Kremice West returned grades of more than 0.1 g/t gold over a 450 metre by 350 metre area, with a core grading more than 0.3 g/t gold over a 125 metre by 100 metre area that is open to the southeast, coincident with a broad gold-molybdenum soil anomaly and mapped porphyry intrusions (Figures 2 and 3).





Modelling of the geochemical footprint by Fathom Geophysics indicates the presence of a near-surface porphyry target which is 750 metres by 500 metres wide (Figures 4 and 5).





Initial drilling intersected a series of gold mineralized porphyry intrusions, returning a best interval of 71.2 metres at 0.27 g/t gold from surface.





Related epithermal gold-silver mineralization has been identified at Kremice East, where soil sampling has revealed coincident gold-silver-antimony anomalies of up to 1.37 g/t gold and 8.39 g/t silver, and historical reports note mining of high-grade copper-rich veins in the early 1900s; further mapping and sampling is underway (Figure 2).

Fabian Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The discovery of gold porphyry mineralization at Kremice West is an exciting development for Tethyan and provides us with a high-quality exploration target. The outcrop of porphyry stockwork veining and potassic alteration was identified by our geologists in the same location as predicted by the Fathom model, which gives us additional confidence in targeting the core of the system. Porphyry expert, Dr. Steve Garwin, reviewed the project in June, confirmed the porphyry characteristics of the deposit and recommended that we proceed immediately with drilling. This discovery is a testament to the untested potential of our consolidated land package in the Raska District."

Kremice West

The mineralization identified to date outcrops over an area of 450 metres by 350 metres, grading more than 0.1 g/t gold, with a core grading more than 0.3 g/t gold over an area of 125 metres by 100 metres that is open to the southeast. The outcropping gold mineralization is observed within a larger soil anomaly comprising strongly anomalous gold and pathfinder elements over a northwest-trending area of 1,200 metres by 600 metres, coincident with mapped diorite porphyry intrusions.

The drill target was identified by detailed mapping and channel sampling. Gold mineralization is associated with porphyry-related stockwork quartz-magnetite-pyrite veins hosted in a diorite porphyry stock with magnetite-secondary K-feldspar-leucoxene-biotite alteration, overprinted by quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration and surrounded by an outer propylitic halo (actinolite-epidote-chlorite-calcite-sericite).

There is a positive correlation between gold grade and porphyry-style ("A+B type") vein abundance which provides a primary vector to mineralization. Porphyry style stockwork veins are coincident with a northwest-trending, steep magnetic gradient and gold-molybdenum soil anomaly (Figures 2 and 3).

Tethyan engaged Fathom Geophysics to conduct 3D geochemical modelling, 3D magnetic data inversion and structural detection using the magnetic data (Figures 4 and 5). Analysis of the Kremice data indicate the presence of a potential porphyry core between 150 metres and 700 metres below the outcropping mineralization, with lateral dimensions of 750 metres by 500 metres. Major northwest-trending structures with minor northeast-trending cross structures were identified and correlate with mapped geology. The main body of mineralization is situated within a northwest-trending structural corridor coincident with the geochemical anomaly, and this corridor will be the focus of future exploration work.

Tethyan's geologists are extending the area of mapping and sampling towards the southeast where extensions of the soil anomaly and coincident Fathom target have not yet been explored. Photos of rock, alteration and mineralization types at Kremice West are shown in Figure 6.

Kremice East

A recent soil sampling program at Kremice East has defined a 1,000 metre by 200 metre coincident gold-silver-antimony anomaly occurring at the contact between granodiorite and serpentinite. High-grade soil samples within the anomaly have returned values up to 1.37 g/t gold and 8.39 g/t silver. Historic pits and adits in the area targeted narrow, high-grade polymetallic epithermal veins. Epithermal veins, such as these, are typically situated at a higher formational level than porphyries in a mineralizing system. A ground magnetic survey and detailed mapping are currently underway to support drill target definition.

Geochemical Footprint Modelling at Kremice

Fathom Geophysics has developed a proprietary algorithm that models the spatial distribution of trace elements in an exploration project dataset and compares the results with the 'ideal' chemical footprint of a porphyry deposit. The strength of similarity between the exploration project data and 'ideal' porphyry model is used to create 3D volumes which represent the probability of porphyry mineralization. More information is available on the Fathom Geophysics website at http://www.fathomgeophysics.com/geochemfootprint.html.



Figure 1: Tethyan's Exploration Licences and Key Exploration Projects in the Raska District of Southwest Serbia





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5611/48625_da9ff6ec54e8fb06_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Kremice Project Showing Kremice West and Kremice East, and Simplified Geology Overlain by Ground Magnetics and Soil Sampling Results







To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5611/48625_da9ff6ec54e8fb06_004full.jpg