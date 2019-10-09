Ophthalmologist Jorn S. Jorgensen, CEO and Founder of EuroEyes, Implanted EVO ICLs in His Son, Jannik Jorgensen

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced that Dr. Jorn S. Jorgensen successfully implanted the Company's EVO Visian ICL in his son, Jannik Jorgensen, during a live-streamed event which also celebrated the opening of EuroEyes' newest clinic. Dr. Jorgensen is the founder, chairman, executive director and CEO of the EuroEyes clinic group, with clinics across Germany, Denmark and China. A 3-minute video of father and son sharing thoughts leading up to the EVO ICL procedure can be viewed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/358108926/97eaa6b675

"For the first time in my life I can see clear and sharp thanks to my father and EVO Visian ICLs," said Jannik Jorgensen, who received EVO Visian ICLs last month. "As a passionate sports enthusiast it was totally clear to me that it was time to break free from my old glasses and disposable contact lenses. The EVO Visian ICL procedure was quick, painless and I trust my father, and would always choose him as my surgeon. I now have the gift from my father of high quality, clear vision without the discomfort of dry eyes. This will always be very special to me."

Dr. Jorn S. Jorgensen, who has over 20 years of experience with STAAR's ICL technology, explained, "I have great confidence in the EVO Visian ICL procedure, and trust in its safety and efficacy. On the occasion of the opening of our EuroEyes Clinic in Beijing, I chose to make the day even more special by giving my son, Jannik, the gift of visual freedom. The procedure went exceptionally well Jannik and our family are extremely happy with the outcome."

EuroEyes is a group of 25 eye clinics that was founded in 1993.

"We believe the EVO ICL should be considered as an important rite of passage for all eligible patients seeking visual freedom from disposable contact lenses and eyeglasses," said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. "We are honored Dr. Jorgensen and his son Jannik selected EVO lenses as their choice, out of all available refractive procedures, to give Jannik high quality vision and visual freedom. We add Dr. Jorgensen to the growing list of refractive surgeons that have given the gift of ICL to a cherished family member."

Nearsightedness (myopia) is the need for distance vision correction. EVO, also known as the Implantable Collamer Lens, is an additive lens implant that can help correct myopia. Unlike other procedures, the EVO procedure does not remove corneal tissue, but works in harmony with the natural eye. EVO rests behind the iris and is biocompatible. 99.4% of patients in a Patient Registry said they would have the ICL procedure again.1

About EuroEyes

EuroEyes was established in 1993 and today is a group of international clinics that combines German ophthalmology excellence and 25 years of experience with individualized customer-care. EuroEyes provides premium services to a targeted clientele with a mid-to-high income level in Germany, Denmark and the Peoples Republic of China. Since 1993, EuroEyes surgeons have carried out numerous LASIK and intraocular surgeries, such as implantations of intraocular lenses and refractive lens exchanges (treatment of presbyopia/cataract surgeries). EuroEyes clinics in Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Leipzig and Stuttgart are members of the VSDAR (Association of Specialty Clinics for Laser Eye and Refractive Surgery). Quality assurance and experience exchange with the leading experts in Germany and Europe are the basis of the work of the VSDAR. EuroEyes patients benefit from this specialist knowledge in every area as the patient and safety is the first priority. Thanks to highly specialized clinics and state-of-the-art technology, EuroEyes is able to offer patients an individual solution that is precisely tailored to their eyes. EuroEye's aim is not only to correct defective vision, but also to improve the quality of vision overall. For more information, please visit the institute's website at www.euroeyes.com.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer Lens or "ICL", which includes the EVO Visian ICL product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.staar.com.

