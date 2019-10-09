Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
08.10.19
17:05 Uhr
68,40 Euro
+0,55
+0,81 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,75
69,15
13:14
69,00
69,15
13:14
09.10.2019 | 13:05
(52 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD completes the full integration of VELOX GmbH

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (9 October 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, announces that it has successfully completed the full integration of VELOX GmbH's business into IMCD.

All Velox operations are now integrated into the eleven European territories of IMCD. The majority of the business was integrated into IMCD Business Group Advanced Materials and partially into IMCD Business Group Coating & Construction.

Attachment

  • Media Alert_ IMCD completes Velox integration (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0e7c17d1-c34a-45c4-9efa-1824d3fee21d)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)