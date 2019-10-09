IMCD N.V.: IMCD completes the full integration of VELOX GmbH

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (9 October 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, announces that it has successfully completed the full integration of VELOX GmbH's business into IMCD.

All Velox operations are now integrated into the eleven European territories of IMCD. The majority of the business was integrated into IMCD Business Group Advanced Materials and partially into IMCD Business Group Coating & Construction.

