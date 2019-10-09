Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) announced today that its FlexMaritime service will power KVH Elite a new, unlimited VSAT streaming service that provides high-definition (HD)-quality, dedicated bandwidth for yachts and leisure charters.

"FlexMaritime provides a high-speed, flexible service that delivers the consistent and reliable performance that yacht owners need," said Mark Rasmussen, SVP, Global Sales and Distribution, Intelsat. "The multi-layered satellite coverage ensures a clear advantage over competitive single-layer constellations, which often provide only best-effort service levels and don't always offer consistent connectivity wherever and whenever it is needed. The combination of Intelsat's global network infrastructure and KVH's maritime expertise continues to expand the quality and availability of communications for the entire maritime sector."

KVH Elite is a global, high-performing, resilient network with multi-layered satellite coverage powered by Intelsat's FlexMaritime service, which provides KVH with dedicated, guaranteed throughput with a committed information rate. This means KVH Elite will perform at the highest levels and ensure that yacht owners have a fast, consistent, reliable service regardless of their vessel's location in KVH Elite regions while still enjoying the benefits of the KVH mini-VSAT Broadband? HTS network worldwide.

KVH Elite will be accessible to current KVH yacht customers using proven hardware already onboard. New customers can easily add KVH Elite for their guests with an onboard package that can be quickly and simply installed.

KVH will initially launch KVH Elite in the Caribbean in November 2019. KVH Elite is expected to expand its coverage to the Mediterranean in 2020, meeting peak demand requirements from yacht owners, leisure charterers, operators and guests.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit Intelsat.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

