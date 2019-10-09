Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC: GKPRF) (FSE: 1GK) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high definition video surveillance systems developed to protect people in transit, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gatekeeper Systems USA Inc., located in Bristol, PA, has been contracted by Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority ("SEPTA") to supply and install digital video recorders (DVRs) on SEPTA vehicles and trains in a contract valued at approximately C$6.3 million.

The DVRs will include crash hardened memory modules for recording video evidence and will comply with the recommendations made by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The NTSB has investigated numerous rail transit incidents and has recommended the installation of inward and outward facing audio and image recorders and has identified them as being critical to improve operational safety and aiding in accident investigations. Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for Spring of 2020.

SEPTA is the sixth largest public transportation system in the U.S., providing over 300 million annual passenger rides for nearly 4 million people in Philadelphia on approximately 3,000 vehicles and trains. SEPTA is actively using video evidence as protection against fraudulent claims and has installed more than 27,000 video cameras on vehicles and in stations.

Doug Dyment, President and CEO commented, "Gatekeeper is focused on developing video-based solutions that are designed to protect people in transit. This contract award demonstrates our ability to design solutions that comply with NTSB's recommendations. We believe that all transit trains and buses should be equipped with video and event recording devices to improve safety and aid in accident investigations, in the same way black boxes are used in the airline industry."

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper provides wireless high-resolution video security and safety solutions for in-transit applications, including school buses, municipal transit, first response, and the military. The Company offers wireless live-streaming video surveillance, video analytics, driver monitoring, and incident management solutions to help protect school children, public transit users, and employees on the move. The Company has unique photo enforcement and auto-ticketing solutions to deter stop-arm violations and protect school children. Gatekeeper has installed over 100,000 video devices for more than 3,500 customers throughout North America. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

