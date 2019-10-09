After turning to clean energy last year, the Spanish oil company plans to deploy 4.5 GW of renewables generation capacity by 2024.From pv magazine Spain. Spanish oil business Repsol has established a renewable energy subsidiary, Repsol Renovables and plans to have 4.5 GW of clean energy generation capacity in 2025. And the fossil fuel giant claims it already has a clean energy pipeline in place sufficient to hit 90% of that ambition. An entry in Spain's Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry indicates the Repsol Renovables unit, under Joao Paulo Costeira, began operations on September 11. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...