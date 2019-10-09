Anzeige
Razore Rock Resources Inc.: Razore Rock Signs Agreement with True North Gems to Option Rare Earth Elements Property in the Yukon

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Razore Rock Resources Inc. ("Razore Rock" or the "Company") (CSE:RZR) wishes to announce that it has signed an Option Agreement with True North Gems Inc. ("True North") to earn up to a 70% working interest in the True Blue Property in the Yukon Territory.

The True Blue Property consists of 68 mining claims in the Ketza-Seagull district of the Southern Yukon in the Watson Lake Mining District comprising 13.3 square kilomtres. The property is located approximately 166 km northeast of Whitehorse.

The occurrence of rare earth element ("REE") mineralization in the region of the True Blue Property was first discovered in 1956 when regional uranium exploration identified the presence of radioactive fluorite and barite in a syenite stock. This discovery was further confimed when additional REE showings were described from the results of exploration programs conducted in 1976.

Exploration work conducted at True Blue Property in 2010 defined a coherent REE anomaly collected from soil sampling traverses across the airborne radiometric anomaly coincident with a mineralized dyke. From the 147 soil samples retrieved from the True Blue Property in 2010, twelve (12) sample analyses were in the top 5% (>95th Percentile) of the population of sample results collected as part of the regional exploration program.

These anomalous results range in value from 850 to 1862 ppm, some of which contribute to what is described as a coherent Total Rare Earth Element plus Yttrium (TREE+Y) anomaly on the True Blue Property (Fumerton, S., and Halpin, K. (2010). Geological report on the True Blue Project describing the geology, geochemistry and REE mineralization of the Shark Property).

See table below for detailed results of the REE soil analyses.

A field program of prospecting and remote sensing is currently underway at the True Blue property.

Razore Rock can earn a 70% interest in the Property by incurring expenditures in the aggregate amount of $300,000 over three years and issuing an aggregate of 600,000 common shares with 200,000 shares to be issued on closing; a further 200,000 shares to be issued on or before November 30, 2020; and a further 200,000 shares to be issued on or before November 30, 2021. True North is undertaking an exploration program on a group of claims that includes the True Blue Property. Razore Rock has agreed to reimburse True North for its pro-rata share of the costs of the exploration program in the amount of approximately $50,000 based upon assessment work to be filed by True North on the Property in the amount of approximately $50,000. Once the Company earns its 70% interest, the parties will form a joint venture and contribute pro-rata (Razore Rock 70%, True North 30%) to the further exploration and development of the Property. If a party is reduced to a 10% or less interest in the Property, that party's interest will be reduced to a 2% net smelter returns royalty with the right of the remaining party to acquire a 1% net smelter returns royalty at any time for the payment of $1,000,000.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Table of Analytical Results: True Blue Soil Samples (2010)

Sample #

Y
PPM

La
PPM

Ce
PPM

Pr
PPM

Nd
PPM

Sm
PPM

Eu
PPM

Gd
PPM

Tb
PPM

Dy
PPM

Ho
PPM

Er
PPM

Tm
PPM

Yb
PPM

Lu
PPM

TOTAL
REE

26596

10.7

34.7

78.18

9.3

36.9

5.8

0.6

4

0.5

2.4

0.4

1.3

0.2

1.7

0.3

186.98

26597

25.2

205.5

421.9

37.9

129.1

13.4

2.5

6.8

1

5.6

0.9

2.4

0.3

2.4

0.3

855.20

26598

23.8

180.6

332.1

32.1

102.5

10.8

2.6

6.9

0.9

5.1

0.9

2.5

0.3

2.3

0.3

703.70

26599

30.5

274.6

440

44.8

151.9

15.4

3

9.1

1.2

6.6

1.1

2.9

0.4

2.8

0.4

984.70

26600

16

107.6

204.2

21.1

75.6

8.5

1.3

4.8

0.6

3.5

0.6

1.5

0.2

1.4

0.2

447.10

26601

9.9

34.6

68.17

8.5

33.1

5.3

0.7

3.7

0.4

2.3

0.4

1

0.2

1.3

0.2

169.77

26602

10.8

26.4

54.02

6.7

27.9

4.5

0.7

3.3

0.4

2.4

0.4

1.2

0.2

1.3

0.2

140.42

26603

44.5

1748

2000

192.6

561.9

46.3

7.7

18.9

2.6

11

1.5

3.6

0.4

3.3

0.5

4642.80

26604

34.9

363.4

678.6

61

202

21.8

2.5

11.7

1.7

8.1

1.3

3.6

0.5

3.5

0.5

1395.10

26605

31.2

523.7

926.3

74.1

231.6

23.2

3.1

10.6

1.4

6.9

1.1

2.6

0.3

2.8

0.4

1839.30

26606

13

44.1

86.4

10.8

43.7

6.9

1

4.7

0.6

2.9

0.5

1.4

0.2

1.7

0.2

218.10

26607

11.2

50.3

94.7

12.1

47.1

7.1

0.9

4.6

0.6

2.8

0.4

1.1

0.2

1.4

0.2

234.70

26608

11.1

36.9

74.06

8.7

35.5

5.5

0.8

3.5

0.5

2.6

0.4

1.2

0.2

1.3

0.2

182.46

26609

9.7

53.5

104.1

12.9

49.9

7.5

0.7

4.6

0.5

2.4

0.4

1

0.2

1.5

0.2

249.10

26610

13

61.6

120.5

14.8

58.1

9.1

1.5

6.1

0.6

3.2

0.5

1.5

0.2

1.8

0.3

292.80

26611

8.4

31.2

61.45

7.7

30.5

4.7

0.4

3.1

0.4

2.1

0.3

1

0.1

1.2

0.2

152.75

26612

9.7

37.6

72.32

9.1

35.7

5

0.6

3.1

0.4

2

0.4

1.1

0.2

1.4

0.2

178.82

26613

7.3

47.3

87.69

11.1

41

6.1

0.7

3.3

0.4

1.8

0.3

0.9

0.1

1.1

0.2

209.29

26614

6.2

13

26.8

3.1

12.4

2.2

0.5

1.6

0.2

1.3

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.1

68.90

26615

9

33.8

65.37

7.9

30.6

4.6

0.8

3.4

0.4

2

0.4

1

0.1

1.2

0.2

160.77

26616

13.4

47

96.53

10.8

41.3

6.4

0.9

4.4

0.6

3.3

0.5

1.4

0.2

1.6

0.2

228.53

26617

10

59.6

116.4

11.6

39.5

5.1

0.7

2.8

0.4

2.3

0.4

1.1

0.1

1.1

0.2

251.30

26618

6

12.5

25.87

2.9

11.3

2

0.5

1.3

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.6

0.0001

65.17

26619

9.4

39.9

74.05

9.2

34.7

5.4

0.7

3.9

0.4

2.2

0.4

1

0.2

1.2

0.2

182.85

26620

10.4

70.8

132.8

13.8

48.4

5.8

0.8

3.6

0.5

2.4

0.4

1

0.1

1.1

0.2

292.10

26621

6

12.7

25.84

3

11

1.9

0.4

1.6

0.2

1.1

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

65.54

26622

7.8

65.9

111.9

10.7

35.6

4.1

0.7

2.7

0.3

1.7

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.9

0.1

243.60

26623

12.9

37.5

54.58

6.7

29.2

3.8

0.9

2.7

0.4

2.3

0.4

1.2

0.2

1.2

0.2

154.18

26624

6.2

13.1

25.51

3

13.9

2.1

0.4

1.6

0.2

1.2

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.6

0.0001

68.81

26625

9.1

26.7

49.8

6.2

29.2

4.2

0.4

2.8

0.4

2

0.3

0.9

0.1

1.1

0.2

133.40

26626

10.6

28.4

57.06

7.4

35.1

5.5

0.3

3.8

0.5

2.7

0.4

1.2

0.2

1.5

0.2

154.86

26627

9.8

33.7

63.63

8.5

38.6

5.2

0.6

3.5

0.4

2.2

0.4

0.9

0.1

1.2

0.2

168.93

26628

6.3

11.2

22.75

2.7

12.6

2

0.4

1.5

0.2

1.3

0.2

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.0001

62.55

26629

5.5

11.3

23.28

2.7

12.5

1.8

0.3

1.4

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.0001

61.68

26630

5.5

12.3

25.27

2.9

12.9

1.7

0.3

1.2

0.2

1.1

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.6

0.0001

64.77

26651

13.7

50.4

89.4

10.7

42.3

6.2

1

4

0.6

2.9

0.5

1.5

0.2

1.3

0.2

224.90

26652

7.8

28.7

51.86

6

23.9

3.6

0.5

2.2

0.3

1.6

0.3

1

0.1

0.8

0.1

128.76

26653

6.2

16.3

30.94

3.3

12.5

1.9

0.3

1.6

0.2

1.2

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.6

0.1

76.24

26654

11.5

25.4

63.5

9

41.4

7.2

0.6

4.1

0.5

2.4

0.4

1.2

0.2

1.3

0.3

169.00

26655

12.2

34

71.08

8.1

30.9

4.8

0.7

3.9

0.5

3.2

0.5

1.4

0.2

1.6

0.2

173.28

26656

11.5

33.9

65.64

8.3

37.8

5.8

0.7

3.6

0.5

2.3

0.4

1.2

0.2

1.2

0.2

173.24

26657

9.2

21.6

45.75

5.9

30.1

4.8

0.4

3.2

0.3

2.1

0.3

0.9

0.1

1.1

0.2

125.95

26658

8.7

24.3

53.1

7.2

35.5

5.5

0.5

3.5

0.4

1.9

0.3

0.9

0.1

1.2

0.2

143.30

26659

6.5

12.9

27.67

3.5

14

2.3

0.4

1.5

0.3

1.2

0.3

0.8

0.0001

0.8

0.1

72.27

26660

6.1

14.2

31.28

4.1

18

2.9

0.2

2.1

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.7

0.1

1

0.2

82.48

26661

7.2

15.9

36.17

5.3

22

3.7

0.2

3.1

0.3

1.6

0.3

0.8

0.1

1.1

0.1

97.87

26662

5.3

11.3

25.43

3.1

14

2.4

0.2

2.5

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.7

0.1

1.1

0.1

67.83

26663

6.3

22.2

45.48

5.4

20.4

2.8

0.4

1.8

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.7

0.1

1

0.2

108.38

26664

25.9

84.6

125.6

12.4

44.1

7.2

4.4

7.5

0.9

5.6

1

2.5

0.3

2.6

0.3

324.90

26665

32

281.1

474.2

43.3

139

15.4

5.8

12.7

1.4

7

1.2

3.1

0.4

3.1

0.4

1020.10

26666

51.3

336.7

592.3

61.3

221.2

23

5.1

17.7

1.9

10.9

1.8

4.8

0.6

4.2

0.6

1333.40

26667

48.8

235

433

37

123.8

13

3.7

11.1

1.3

9.4

1.8

5.3

0.7

5.2

0.6

929.70

26668

43.7

489

961.2

72.5

230.3

23.9

4

16

1.9

9.9

1.6

3.9

0.5

3.9

0.6

1862.90

26669

15.6

103.8

73.79

14.4

49.4

4.5

1.1

2.5

0.4

2.6

0.5

1.1

0.2

1.2

0.2

271.29

26670

14.5

61.2

122.2

12.6

45.6

6.4

0.7

4.6

0.6

3.1

0.5

1.5

0.2

1.7

0.2

275.60

26671

6.7

12.4

24.96

2.8

11.9

2

0.4

1.8

0.2

1.4

0.3

0.8

0.0001

0.8

0.1

66.56

26672

10.3

54.9

96.71

9.7

35.8

4.6

0.6

3.3

0.4

2.2

0.4

1.1

0.2

1.3

0.2

221.71

26673

7.8

26.9

42.47

4.4

15.3

2.1

0.3

1.9

0.2

1.5

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.9

0.1

104.97

26674

6.9

31.8

53.22

5.2

18.4

2.4

0.5

2.3

0.3

1.4

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

124.22

26675

6.7

13.3

25.69

2.8

11.6

1.8

0.4

2.1

0.2

1.5

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.8

0.1

68.09

26676

6.5

14.9

29.01

3.2

12.2

1.9

0.4

1.7

0.2

1.3

0.3

0.6

0.0001

0.8

0.0001

73.01

26677

6

12.5

25.32

2.8

11

1.7

0.4

1.5

0.2

1.3

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.0001

64.22

26678

10.8

38.4

65.46

6.6

24.1

3.2

0.7

2.9

0.3

2.2

0.4

1

0.1

1.1

0.1

157.36

26679

11.8

104

161.2

13.9

42.5

4.3

2

3.5

0.4

2.5

0.4

1.1

0.1

1.2

0.1

349.00

26680

6

12.1

23.14

2.7

10.8

1.7

0.4

1.5

0.2

1.3

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.0001

61.34

26681

9.3

37.7

62.48

6.1

22

2.8

0.8

2.9

0.3

2

0.3

1

0.1

1

0.1

148.88

26682

21

57.5

112.5

12.2

45.7

7

1.3

6

0.7

4.5

0.8

2.1

0.3

2

0.3

273.90

26683

25.3

56.3

111

12.9

50

8

1.6

7.3

1

5.5

0.9

2.5

0.3

2.2

0.3

285.10

26684

11.2

31

70.13

6.8

25.7

3.7

0.7

3.6

0.4

2.6

0.4

1.1

0.2

1.3

0.2

159.03

26685

6.9

14.5

29.29

3.4

13.1

2.2

0.4

2.1

0.2

1.3

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.8

0.1

75.29

26686

7

14.1

25.88

3.2

12.4

2

0.5

1.8

0.2

1.4

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.8

0.1

70.38

26687

6.8

21.5

42.93

4.6

16.9

2.7

0.4

2

0.2

1.4

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.8

0.1

101.33

26688

7.6

17

31.88

3.9

16.2

2.2

0.4

2.3

0.3

1.6

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.8

0.1

85.48

26689

7.7

16.6

31.83

3.7

15.1

2.4

0.4

2.1

0.2

1.6

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.8

0.1

83.73

26690

9.4

32.9

62.92

6.9

25.2

3.8

0.6

3

0.4

2.2

0.3

0.9

0.1

1

0.1

149.72

26691

10.5

17.8

30.58

4

15.6

2.4

0.6

2.4

0.3

1.9

0.4

1

0.1

1.2

0.2

88.98

26692

9.5

23.7

45.43

5.4

19.9

3.2

0.6

2.4

0.4

2.2

0.4

1.1

0.1

1

0.1

115.43

26693

8.8

18.6

34.81

3.9

15.3

2.5

0.6

2.2

0.3

1.9

0.3

0.9

0.1

0.9

0.1

91.21

26694

7.8

16.1

31.52

3.6

13.8

2.1

0.5

1.8

0.2

1.5

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.9

0.1

81.12

26695

6.7

14.3

28.83

3.1

12.3

2

0.5

2.2

0.2

1.5

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.9

0.1

73.83

26696

13.3

34.3

69.07

7.5

29

4.5

0.8

4

0.6

3.1

0.6

1.4

0.2

1.5

0.2

170.07

26697

6.3

13.1

26.8

3

12

1.8

0.5

1.6

0.2

1.3

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

68.40

26698

9.3

33.2

64.69

7.3

28.8

4.5

0.6

3.4

0.4

2.2

0.4

1

0.2

1.3

0.2

157.49

26699

6.6

21.6

46.49

6

25.4

4.1

0.4

2.4

0.3

1.3

0.2

0.7

0.1

1.1

0.2

116.89

26700

8.2

24.6

55.09

7.5

33.9

6

0.4

4.1

0.5

2.2

0.3

1

0.1

1.1

0.2

145.19

26701

7.8

26.2

51.15

5.5

21.4

3.2

0.3

2.5

0.3

1.6

0.3

1

0.1

1.1

0.2

122.65

26702

8.1

11.2

23.03

2.8

13

2.4

0.3

2.1

0.3

1.8

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.9

0.1

67.23

26703

7.9

13.6

29.55

3.4

15.1

2.6

0.5

2.2

0.3

1.8

0.3

0.9

0.1

0.9

0.1

79.25

26704

6.3

14.7

29.56

3.3

13.2

2.1

0.5

1.7

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

74.46

26705

6

32.7

54.53

5

17.3

2.1

0.4

1.8

0.2

1.3

0.2

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

123.03

26706

6.4

17.4

31.95

3.4

13

1.9

0.4

1.6

0.2

1.3

0.2

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

79.25

26707

6.7

19.1

37.05

4.1

15.8

2.5

0.4

2

0.2

1.4

0.2

0.7

0.0001

0.8

0.1

91.05

26708

17.7

218.8

319

24

71.1

6.7

0.5

4

0.5

3.1

0.6

1.6

0.2

1.7

0.2

669.70

26709

5.8

14.9

28.94

3

12

1.8

0.4

1.6

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.1

71.44

26710

5.3

13.9

27.87

3

11.4

1.7

0.4

1.4

0.2

1.1

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.6

0.0001

67.67

26711

6

13.1

26.43

2.8

11.1

1.8

0.4

1.6

0.2

1.3

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.1

66.33

26712

6

13.3

26.02

2.8

10.9

1.7

0.3

1.3

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.6

0.0001

65.12

26713

5.8

15.9

29.96

3.3

12.4

1.9

0.3

1.6

0.2

1.1

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.1

74.06

26714

4.7

12.5

23.34

2.6

9.6

1.4

0.3

1.1

0.2

0.9

0.2

0.4

0.0001

0.5

0.0001

57.74

26715

3

11

13.69

1.8

6.5

0.8

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.5

0.0001

0.3

0.0001

0.2

0.0001

38.59

26716

1.7

4.8

7.1

0.9

3.2

0.4

0.0001

0.4

0.0001

0.3

0.0001

0.1

0.0001

0.2

0.0001

19.10

26717

2.3

5

9.25

1

4.1

0.6

0.1

0.5

0.0001

0.4

0.0001

0.2

0.0001

0.2

0.0001

23.65

26718

4.1

12

20.93

2.3

8.6

1.3

0.3

1

0.1

0.7

0.1

0.4

0.0001

0.4

0.0001

52.23

26719

10.1

28

43.18

4.8

17.8

2.6

0.5

2.2

0.3

2

0.4

1

0.1

1

0.1

114.08

26720

27.4

122.9

189.8

19.2

66.2

8.3

1.5

5.8

0.9

5.2

1

2.6

0.3

2.4

0.4

453.90

26721

39

284.4

448.7

38.4

115.5

11.7

3.9

8.1

1.2

7.6

1.5

3.9

0.5

3.4

0.5

968.30

26722

40.7

321.1

631.9

43.9

138.4

14.7

4.8

9.9

1.4

8.1

1.5

3.7

0.5

3.5

0.5

1224.60

26723

5.8

14.3

28.97

2.9

11.4

1.7

0.3

1.7

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.0001

69.97

26724

7.9

19

36.85

3.8

15.1

2.2

0.6

1.8

0.3

1.6

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.8

0.1

91.25

26725

7.9

26.2

48.05

4.7

18.2

2.5

0.5

2.1

0.3

1.7

0.3

0.8

0.0001

0.8

0.1

114.15

26726

5.4

17.4

34.25

3.2

12.1

1.8

0.4

1.5

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.5

0.0001

0.6

0.0001

78.75

26727

14.8

64.7

130

11.3

39.6

5.1

1

4.2

0.6

3.1

0.6

1.5

0.2

1.4

0.2

278.30

26728

8.6

56.1

80.55

6.3

19.9

2.4

0.4

1.8

0.2

1.5

0.3

0.8

0.1

1

0.2

180.15

26729

6.9

15.2

30.5

3.4

13.4

2.1

0.5

1.7

0.2

1.5

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

77.20

26730

6.3

14

27.77

3.1

11.7

1.8

0.5

1.7

0.2

1.2

0.2

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.0001

69.87

26751

22.3

231.2

433.4

34.4

114.1

11.1

1.6

6.5

0.8

4.6

0.8

2.2

0.3

2.4

0.3

866.00

26752

16.8

192.1

337.4

27.2

88

9.3

1

4.4

0.6

3.5

0.6

1.6

0.2

1.8

0.3

684.80

26753

15.8

149.4

269

24

77.8

8.6

0.8

4.5

0.6

3.4

0.6

1.5

0.2

1.7

0.2

558.10

26754

6.5

14.9

31.32

3.3

12.9

2.1

0.4

1.7

0.2

1.2

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

76.32

26755

23.5

144.8

83.59

17.2

59.5

6.5

1.4

4.8

0.6

3.3

0.7

1.7

0.2

1.7

0.2

349.69

26756

11.9

41.6

85.46

7.1

25.7

3.4

0.6

2.7

0.3

2.1

0.4

1.1

0.1

1.1

0.2

183.76

26757

11.6

26.6

54.39

5.6

22.3

3.3

0.7

2.7

0.4

2.5

0.4

1.1

0.1

1

0.2

132.89

26758

17.8

62.9

112.4

12.6

46.3

6.9

1.3

5.6

0.6

3.8

0.8

1.7

0.2

1.7

0.2

274.80

26759

39.3

145.9

238.3

25.2

91.7

12.3

2.9

9.4

1.3

8.4

1.5

3.7

0.5

3.2

0.4

584.00

26760

49

212

365.3

36.4

122.2

15.5

4.3

12.6

1.6

9.9

1.8

4.7

0.6

3.8

0.5

840.20

26761

14.8

31.1

55.34

6.5

24.7

3.9

0.8

3.4

0.5

2.8

0.5

1.3

0.2

1.2

0.2

147.24

26762

8.8

27.5

53.85

5.9

21.8

3

0.6

2.3

0.3

1.6

0.3

0.9

0.1

1

0.2

128.15

26763

13.2

25.5

45.63

5.3

20.7

3.4

0.6

2.8

0.4

2.3

0.4

1.2

0.2

1.3

0.2

123.13

26764

12

44.1

78.67

9.1

32.4

4.4

0.4

3.3

0.4

2.1

0.4

1.1

0.2

1.5

0.2

190.27

26765

12.8

36.1

65.76

7.8

28.5

4.4

0.3

3.2

0.4

2.4

0.5

1.2

0.2

1.2

0.2

164.96

26766

6.8

14.6

27.08

3.4

12.9

2

0.4

1.9

0.2

1.3

0.3

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.1

72.38

26767

6.4

16

33.07

3.6

13

1.9

0.3

1.3

0.2

1.1

0.2

0.7

0.0001

0.7

0.0001

78.47

26768

18.7

58.7

104.7

12.2

43.7

6.1

1.1

4.7

0.6

3.8

0.7

1.8

0.2

1.8

0.3

259.10

26769

20.2

73

119.5

14.7

52.1

7.5

1.3

5.6

0.7

4.1

0.7

2.1

0.2

2

0.3

304.00

26770

11.9

25.7

37.84

5

18.4

2.6

0.5

2.3

0.3

2.1

0.4

1.1

0.1

1

0.2

109.44

26771

15.1

35.9

67.92

7.7

27.4

4.3

0.7

3.1

0.4

2.8

0.5

1.5

0.2

1.5

0.2

169.22

26772

17.1

55.8

95.17

11.5

43.2

5.8

0.9

4.3

0.6

3.3

0.6

1.6

0.2

1.7

0.2

241.97

26773

14.3

44.8

81.19

9.5

33.9

4.9

0.7

3.3

0.5

3

0.5

1.3

0.2

1.5

0.2

199.79

26774

19.4

39.1

63.61

8.3

31.9

4.7

0.9

4.2

0.5

3.7

0.7

1.9

0.3

2

0.3

181.51

26775

18.2

46.9

85.22

10.1

35.3

5

0.9

4.2

0.5

3.7

0.6

1.8

0.2

1.8

0.2

214.62

26776

9.3

24.5

44.86

5.1

18.4

2.6

0.4

2.2

0.3

1.9

0.3

0.9

0.1

1

0.1

111.96

26777

18.3

60.8

113.6

11.8

41.9

5.4

1

3.9

0.6

3.7

0.6

1.6

0.2

1.7

0.2

265.30

26778

24.5

60.4

94.01

10.9

39.1

5.1

1

4.4

0.6

3.7

0.8

2.1

0.3

1.8

0.3

249.01

26779

21.3

82.3

192.3

16.2

54.4

7

1.2

4.9

0.7

4.2

0.7

2.1

0.2

2.1

0.3

389.90

26780

9.2

28.3

52.79

5.6

19.7

2.8

0.5

1.9

0.3

1.7

0.3

0.9

0.1

0.9

0.1

125.09

26781

11.6

43.7

88.29

7.7

26.9

3.6

0.7

3

0.4

2.2

0.4

1.1

0.1

1.1

0.1

190.89

26782

6.7

17.9

35.88

3.7

13.7

1.9

0.4

1.8

0.2

1.4

0.2

0.6

0.0001

0.7

0.0001

85.08


Source: Fumerton, S., and Halpin, K. (2010). Geological report on the True Blue Project describing the geology, geochemistry and REE mineralization of the Shark
Property Acme Analytical Laboratories (Vancouver) Ltd. 1020 Cordova St. East Vancouver BC V6A 4A3

Neither Razore Rock nor its Qualified Persons are able to verify the data included in the table above as all results were from soil samples and no samples are available for verification. Neither Razore Rock nor its Qualified Person have been able to do any work to verify the data but have reviewed the historical results and the Company's Qualified Person has no reason to question the historical results set out in the table above.

This news release has been reviewed and approved for technical content by Glen Macdonald, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101. The technical information in this news release must be treated as historical in nature as Razore Rock's Qualified Person had no control over or involvement in the historical information.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Johnstone, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 865-6605

About Razore Rock Resources Inc.

Razore Rock Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this Press Release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Razore Rock Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/562537/Razore-Rock-Signs-Agreement-with-True-North-Gems-to-Option-Rare-Earth-Elements-Property-in-the-Yukon


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE