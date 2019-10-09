Razore Rock Resources Inc.: Razore Rock Signs Agreement with True North Gems to Option Rare Earth Elements Property in the Yukon

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Razore Rock Resources Inc. ("Razore Rock" or the "Company") (CSE:RZR) wishes to announce that it has signed an Option Agreement with True North Gems Inc. ("True North") to earn up to a 70% working interest in the True Blue Property in the Yukon Territory.
The True Blue Property consists of 68 mining claims in the Ketza-Seagull district of the Southern Yukon in the Watson Lake Mining District comprising 13.3 square kilomtres. The property is located approximately 166 km northeast of Whitehorse.
The occurrence of rare earth element ("REE") mineralization in the region of the True Blue Property was first discovered in 1956 when regional uranium exploration identified the presence of radioactive fluorite and barite in a syenite stock. This discovery was further confimed when additional REE showings were described from the results of exploration programs conducted in 1976.
Exploration work conducted at True Blue Property in 2010 defined a coherent REE anomaly collected from soil sampling traverses across the airborne radiometric anomaly coincident with a mineralized dyke. From the 147 soil samples retrieved from the True Blue Property in 2010, twelve (12) sample analyses were in the top 5% (>95th Percentile) of the population of sample results collected as part of the regional exploration program.
These anomalous results range in value from 850 to 1862 ppm, some of which contribute to what is described as a coherent Total Rare Earth Element plus Yttrium (TREE+Y) anomaly on the True Blue Property (Fumerton, S., and Halpin, K. (2010). Geological report on the True Blue Project describing the geology, geochemistry and REE mineralization of the Shark Property).
See table below for detailed results of the REE soil analyses.
A field program of prospecting and remote sensing is currently underway at the True Blue property.
Razore Rock can earn a 70% interest in the Property by incurring expenditures in the aggregate amount of $300,000 over three years and issuing an aggregate of 600,000 common shares with 200,000 shares to be issued on closing; a further 200,000 shares to be issued on or before November 30, 2020; and a further 200,000 shares to be issued on or before November 30, 2021. True North is undertaking an exploration program on a group of claims that includes the True Blue Property. Razore Rock has agreed to reimburse True North for its pro-rata share of the costs of the exploration program in the amount of approximately $50,000 based upon assessment work to be filed by True North on the Property in the amount of approximately $50,000. Once the Company earns its 70% interest, the parties will form a joint venture and contribute pro-rata (Razore Rock 70%, True North 30%) to the further exploration and development of the Property. If a party is reduced to a 10% or less interest in the Property, that party's interest will be reduced to a 2% net smelter returns royalty with the right of the remaining party to acquire a 1% net smelter returns royalty at any time for the payment of $1,000,000.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
Table of Analytical Results: True Blue Soil Samples (2010)
Sample #
Y
La
Ce
Pr
Nd
Sm
Eu
Gd
Tb
Dy
Ho
Er
Tm
Yb
Lu
TOTAL
26596
10.7
34.7
78.18
9.3
36.9
5.8
0.6
4
0.5
2.4
0.4
1.3
0.2
1.7
0.3
186.98
26597
25.2
205.5
421.9
37.9
129.1
13.4
2.5
6.8
1
5.6
0.9
2.4
0.3
2.4
0.3
855.20
26598
23.8
180.6
332.1
32.1
102.5
10.8
2.6
6.9
0.9
5.1
0.9
2.5
0.3
2.3
0.3
703.70
26599
30.5
274.6
440
44.8
151.9
15.4
3
9.1
1.2
6.6
1.1
2.9
0.4
2.8
0.4
984.70
26600
16
107.6
204.2
21.1
75.6
8.5
1.3
4.8
0.6
3.5
0.6
1.5
0.2
1.4
0.2
447.10
26601
9.9
34.6
68.17
8.5
33.1
5.3
0.7
3.7
0.4
2.3
0.4
1
0.2
1.3
0.2
169.77
26602
10.8
26.4
54.02
6.7
27.9
4.5
0.7
3.3
0.4
2.4
0.4
1.2
0.2
1.3
0.2
140.42
26603
44.5
1748
2000
192.6
561.9
46.3
7.7
18.9
2.6
11
1.5
3.6
0.4
3.3
0.5
4642.80
26604
34.9
363.4
678.6
61
202
21.8
2.5
11.7
1.7
8.1
1.3
3.6
0.5
3.5
0.5
1395.10
26605
31.2
523.7
926.3
74.1
231.6
23.2
3.1
10.6
1.4
6.9
1.1
2.6
0.3
2.8
0.4
1839.30
26606
13
44.1
86.4
10.8
43.7
6.9
1
4.7
0.6
2.9
0.5
1.4
0.2
1.7
0.2
218.10
26607
11.2
50.3
94.7
12.1
47.1
7.1
0.9
4.6
0.6
2.8
0.4
1.1
0.2
1.4
0.2
234.70
26608
11.1
36.9
74.06
8.7
35.5
5.5
0.8
3.5
0.5
2.6
0.4
1.2
0.2
1.3
0.2
182.46
26609
9.7
53.5
104.1
12.9
49.9
7.5
0.7
4.6
0.5
2.4
0.4
1
0.2
1.5
0.2
249.10
26610
13
61.6
120.5
14.8
58.1
9.1
1.5
6.1
0.6
3.2
0.5
1.5
0.2
1.8
0.3
292.80
26611
8.4
31.2
61.45
7.7
30.5
4.7
0.4
3.1
0.4
2.1
0.3
1
0.1
1.2
0.2
152.75
26612
9.7
37.6
72.32
9.1
35.7
5
0.6
3.1
0.4
2
0.4
1.1
0.2
1.4
0.2
178.82
26613
7.3
47.3
87.69
11.1
41
6.1
0.7
3.3
0.4
1.8
0.3
0.9
0.1
1.1
0.2
209.29
26614
6.2
13
26.8
3.1
12.4
2.2
0.5
1.6
0.2
1.3
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.1
68.90
26615
9
33.8
65.37
7.9
30.6
4.6
0.8
3.4
0.4
2
0.4
1
0.1
1.2
0.2
160.77
26616
13.4
47
96.53
|
10.8
41.3
6.4
0.9
4.4
0.6
3.3
0.5
1.4
0.2
1.6
0.2
228.53
26617
10
59.6
116.4
11.6
39.5
5.1
0.7
2.8
0.4
2.3
0.4
1.1
0.1
1.1
0.2
251.30
26618
6
12.5
25.87
2.9
11.3
2
0.5
1.3
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.6
0.0001
65.17
26619
9.4
39.9
74.05
9.2
34.7
5.4
0.7
3.9
0.4
2.2
0.4
1
0.2
1.2
0.2
182.85
26620
10.4
70.8
132.8
13.8
48.4
5.8
0.8
3.6
0.5
2.4
0.4
1
0.1
1.1
0.2
292.10
26621
6
12.7
25.84
3
11
1.9
0.4
1.6
0.2
1.1
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
65.54
26622
7.8
65.9
111.9
10.7
35.6
4.1
0.7
2.7
0.3
1.7
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.9
0.1
243.60
26623
12.9
37.5
54.58
6.7
29.2
3.8
0.9
2.7
0.4
2.3
0.4
1.2
0.2
1.2
0.2
154.18
26624
6.2
13.1
25.51
3
13.9
2.1
0.4
1.6
0.2
1.2
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.6
0.0001
68.81
26625
9.1
26.7
49.8
6.2
29.2
4.2
0.4
2.8
0.4
2
0.3
0.9
0.1
1.1
0.2
133.40
26626
10.6
28.4
57.06
7.4
35.1
5.5
0.3
3.8
0.5
2.7
0.4
1.2
0.2
1.5
0.2
154.86
26627
9.8
33.7
63.63
8.5
38.6
5.2
0.6
3.5
0.4
2.2
0.4
0.9
0.1
1.2
0.2
168.93
26628
6.3
11.2
22.75
2.7
12.6
2
0.4
1.5
0.2
1.3
0.2
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.0001
62.55
26629
5.5
11.3
23.28
2.7
12.5
1.8
0.3
1.4
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.0001
61.68
26630
5.5
12.3
25.27
2.9
12.9
1.7
0.3
1.2
0.2
1.1
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.6
0.0001
64.77
26651
13.7
50.4
89.4
10.7
42.3
6.2
1
4
0.6
2.9
0.5
1.5
0.2
1.3
0.2
224.90
26652
7.8
28.7
51.86
6
23.9
3.6
0.5
2.2
0.3
1.6
0.3
1
0.1
0.8
0.1
128.76
26653
6.2
16.3
30.94
3.3
12.5
1.9
0.3
1.6
0.2
1.2
0.3
0.7
0.1
0.6
0.1
76.24
26654
11.5
25.4
63.5
9
41.4
7.2
0.6
4.1
0.5
2.4
0.4
1.2
0.2
1.3
0.3
169.00
26655
12.2
34
71.08
8.1
30.9
4.8
0.7
3.9
0.5
3.2
0.5
1.4
0.2
1.6
0.2
173.28
26656
11.5
33.9
65.64
8.3
37.8
5.8
0.7
3.6
0.5
2.3
0.4
1.2
0.2
1.2
0.2
173.24
26657
9.2
21.6
45.75
5.9
30.1
4.8
0.4
3.2
0.3
2.1
0.3
0.9
0.1
1.1
0.2
125.95
26658
8.7
24.3
53.1
7.2
35.5
5.5
0.5
3.5
0.4
1.9
0.3
0.9
0.1
1.2
0.2
143.30
26659
6.5
12.9
27.67
3.5
14
2.3
0.4
1.5
0.3
1.2
0.3
0.8
0.0001
0.8
0.1
72.27
26660
6.1
14.2
31.28
4.1
18
2.9
0.2
2.1
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.7
0.1
1
0.2
82.48
26661
7.2
15.9
36.17
5.3
22
3.7
0.2
3.1
0.3
1.6
0.3
0.8
0.1
1.1
0.1
97.87
26662
5.3
11.3
25.43
3.1
14
2.4
0.2
2.5
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.7
0.1
1.1
0.1
67.83
26663
6.3
22.2
45.48
5.4
20.4
2.8
0.4
1.8
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.7
0.1
1
0.2
108.38
26664
25.9
84.6
125.6
12.4
44.1
7.2
4.4
7.5
0.9
5.6
1
2.5
0.3
2.6
0.3
324.90
26665
32
281.1
474.2
43.3
139
15.4
5.8
12.7
1.4
7
1.2
3.1
0.4
3.1
0.4
1020.10
26666
51.3
336.7
592.3
61.3
221.2
23
5.1
17.7
1.9
10.9
1.8
4.8
0.6
4.2
0.6
1333.40
26667
48.8
235
433
37
123.8
13
3.7
11.1
1.3
9.4
1.8
5.3
0.7
5.2
0.6
929.70
26668
43.7
489
961.2
72.5
230.3
23.9
4
16
1.9
9.9
1.6
3.9
0.5
3.9
0.6
1862.90
26669
15.6
103.8
73.79
14.4
49.4
4.5
1.1
2.5
0.4
2.6
0.5
1.1
0.2
1.2
0.2
271.29
26670
14.5
61.2
122.2
12.6
45.6
6.4
0.7
4.6
0.6
3.1
0.5
1.5
0.2
1.7
0.2
275.60
26671
6.7
12.4
24.96
2.8
11.9
2
0.4
1.8
0.2
1.4
0.3
0.8
0.0001
0.8
0.1
66.56
26672
10.3
54.9
96.71
9.7
35.8
4.6
0.6
3.3
0.4
2.2
0.4
1.1
0.2
1.3
0.2
221.71
26673
7.8
26.9
42.47
4.4
15.3
2.1
0.3
1.9
0.2
1.5
0.3
0.7
0.1
0.9
0.1
104.97
26674
6.9
31.8
53.22
5.2
18.4
2.4
0.5
2.3
0.3
1.4
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
124.22
26675
6.7
13.3
25.69
2.8
11.6
1.8
0.4
2.1
0.2
1.5
0.3
0.7
0.1
0.8
0.1
68.09
26676
6.5
14.9
29.01
3.2
12.2
1.9
0.4
1.7
0.2
1.3
0.3
0.6
0.0001
0.8
0.0001
73.01
26677
6
12.5
25.32
2.8
11
1.7
0.4
1.5
0.2
1.3
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.0001
64.22
26678
10.8
38.4
65.46
6.6
24.1
3.2
0.7
2.9
0.3
2.2
0.4
1
0.1
1.1
0.1
157.36
26679
11.8
104
161.2
13.9
42.5
4.3
2
3.5
0.4
2.5
0.4
1.1
0.1
1.2
0.1
349.00
26680
6
12.1
23.14
2.7
10.8
1.7
0.4
1.5
0.2
1.3
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.0001
61.34
26681
9.3
37.7
62.48
6.1
22
2.8
0.8
2.9
0.3
2
0.3
1
0.1
1
0.1
148.88
26682
21
57.5
112.5
12.2
45.7
7
1.3
6
0.7
4.5
0.8
2.1
0.3
2
0.3
273.90
26683
25.3
56.3
111
12.9
50
8
1.6
7.3
1
5.5
0.9
2.5
0.3
2.2
0.3
285.10
26684
11.2
31
70.13
6.8
25.7
3.7
0.7
3.6
0.4
2.6
0.4
1.1
0.2
1.3
0.2
159.03
26685
6.9
14.5
29.29
3.4
13.1
2.2
0.4
2.1
0.2
1.3
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.8
0.1
75.29
26686
7
14.1
25.88
3.2
12.4
2
0.5
1.8
0.2
1.4
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.8
0.1
70.38
26687
6.8
21.5
42.93
4.6
16.9
2.7
0.4
2
0.2
1.4
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.8
0.1
101.33
26688
7.6
17
31.88
3.9
16.2
2.2
0.4
2.3
0.3
1.6
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.8
0.1
85.48
26689
7.7
16.6
31.83
3.7
15.1
2.4
0.4
2.1
0.2
1.6
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.8
0.1
83.73
26690
9.4
32.9
62.92
6.9
25.2
3.8
0.6
3
0.4
2.2
0.3
0.9
0.1
1
0.1
149.72
26691
10.5
17.8
30.58
4
15.6
2.4
0.6
2.4
0.3
1.9
0.4
1
0.1
1.2
0.2
88.98
26692
9.5
23.7
45.43
5.4
19.9
3.2
0.6
2.4
0.4
2.2
0.4
1.1
0.1
1
0.1
115.43
26693
8.8
18.6
34.81
3.9
15.3
2.5
0.6
2.2
0.3
1.9
0.3
0.9
0.1
0.9
0.1
91.21
26694
7.8
16.1
31.52
3.6
13.8
2.1
0.5
1.8
0.2
1.5
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.9
0.1
81.12
26695
6.7
14.3
28.83
3.1
12.3
2
0.5
2.2
0.2
1.5
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.9
0.1
73.83
26696
13.3
34.3
69.07
7.5
29
4.5
0.8
4
0.6
3.1
0.6
1.4
0.2
1.5
0.2
170.07
26697
6.3
13.1
26.8
3
12
1.8
0.5
1.6
0.2
1.3
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
68.40
26698
9.3
33.2
64.69
7.3
28.8
4.5
0.6
3.4
0.4
2.2
0.4
1
0.2
1.3
0.2
157.49
26699
6.6
21.6
46.49
6
25.4
4.1
0.4
2.4
0.3
1.3
0.2
0.7
0.1
1.1
0.2
116.89
26700
8.2
24.6
55.09
7.5
33.9
6
0.4
4.1
0.5
2.2
0.3
1
0.1
1.1
0.2
145.19
26701
7.8
26.2
51.15
5.5
21.4
3.2
0.3
2.5
0.3
1.6
0.3
1
0.1
1.1
0.2
122.65
26702
8.1
11.2
23.03
2.8
13
2.4
0.3
2.1
0.3
1.8
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.9
0.1
67.23
26703
7.9
13.6
29.55
3.4
15.1
2.6
0.5
2.2
0.3
1.8
0.3
0.9
0.1
0.9
0.1
79.25
26704
6.3
14.7
29.56
3.3
13.2
2.1
0.5
1.7
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
74.46
26705
6
32.7
54.53
5
17.3
2.1
0.4
1.8
0.2
1.3
0.2
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
123.03
26706
6.4
17.4
31.95
3.4
13
1.9
0.4
1.6
0.2
1.3
0.2
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
79.25
26707
6.7
19.1
37.05
4.1
15.8
2.5
0.4
2
0.2
1.4
0.2
0.7
0.0001
0.8
0.1
91.05
26708
17.7
218.8
319
24
71.1
6.7
0.5
4
0.5
3.1
0.6
1.6
0.2
1.7
0.2
669.70
26709
5.8
14.9
28.94
3
12
1.8
0.4
1.6
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.1
71.44
26710
5.3
13.9
27.87
3
11.4
1.7
0.4
1.4
0.2
1.1
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.6
0.0001
67.67
26711
6
13.1
26.43
2.8
11.1
1.8
0.4
1.6
0.2
1.3
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.1
66.33
26712
6
13.3
26.02
2.8
10.9
1.7
0.3
1.3
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.6
0.0001
65.12
26713
5.8
15.9
29.96
3.3
12.4
1.9
0.3
1.6
0.2
1.1
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.1
74.06
26714
4.7
12.5
23.34
2.6
9.6
1.4
0.3
1.1
0.2
0.9
0.2
0.4
0.0001
0.5
0.0001
57.74
26715
3
11
13.69
1.8
6.5
0.8
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.5
0.0001
0.3
0.0001
0.2
0.0001
38.59
26716
1.7
4.8
7.1
0.9
3.2
0.4
0.0001
0.4
0.0001
0.3
0.0001
0.1
0.0001
0.2
0.0001
19.10
26717
2.3
5
9.25
1
4.1
0.6
0.1
0.5
0.0001
0.4
0.0001
0.2
0.0001
0.2
0.0001
23.65
26718
4.1
12
20.93
2.3
8.6
1.3
0.3
1
0.1
0.7
0.1
0.4
0.0001
0.4
0.0001
52.23
26719
10.1
28
43.18
4.8
17.8
2.6
0.5
2.2
0.3
2
0.4
1
0.1
1
0.1
114.08
26720
27.4
122.9
189.8
19.2
66.2
8.3
1.5
5.8
0.9
5.2
1
2.6
0.3
2.4
0.4
453.90
26721
39
284.4
448.7
38.4
115.5
11.7
3.9
8.1
1.2
7.6
1.5
3.9
0.5
3.4
0.5
968.30
26722
40.7
321.1
631.9
43.9
138.4
14.7
4.8
9.9
1.4
8.1
1.5
3.7
0.5
3.5
0.5
1224.60
26723
5.8
14.3
28.97
2.9
11.4
1.7
0.3
1.7
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.0001
69.97
26724
7.9
19
36.85
3.8
15.1
2.2
0.6
1.8
0.3
1.6
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.8
0.1
91.25
26725
7.9
26.2
48.05
4.7
18.2
2.5
0.5
2.1
|
0.3
1.7
0.3
0.8
0.0001
0.8
0.1
114.15
26726
5.4
17.4
34.25
3.2
12.1
1.8
0.4
1.5
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.5
0.0001
0.6
0.0001
78.75
26727
14.8
64.7
130
11.3
39.6
5.1
1
4.2
0.6
3.1
0.6
1.5
0.2
1.4
0.2
278.30
26728
8.6
56.1
80.55
6.3
19.9
2.4
0.4
1.8
0.2
1.5
0.3
0.8
0.1
1
0.2
180.15
26729
6.9
15.2
30.5
3.4
13.4
2.1
0.5
1.7
0.2
1.5
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
77.20
26730
6.3
14
27.77
3.1
11.7
1.8
0.5
1.7
0.2
1.2
0.2
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.0001
69.87
26751
22.3
231.2
433.4
34.4
114.1
11.1
1.6
6.5
0.8
4.6
0.8
2.2
0.3
2.4
0.3
866.00
26752
16.8
192.1
337.4
27.2
88
9.3
1
4.4
0.6
3.5
0.6
1.6
0.2
1.8
0.3
684.80
26753
15.8
149.4
269
24
77.8
8.6
0.8
4.5
0.6
3.4
0.6
1.5
0.2
1.7
0.2
558.10
26754
6.5
14.9
31.32
3.3
12.9
2.1
0.4
1.7
0.2
1.2
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
76.32
26755
23.5
144.8
83.59
17.2
59.5
6.5
1.4
4.8
0.6
3.3
0.7
1.7
0.2
1.7
0.2
349.69
26756
11.9
41.6
85.46
7.1
25.7
3.4
0.6
2.7
0.3
2.1
0.4
1.1
0.1
1.1
0.2
183.76
26757
11.6
26.6
54.39
5.6
22.3
3.3
0.7
2.7
0.4
2.5
0.4
1.1
0.1
1
0.2
132.89
26758
17.8
62.9
112.4
12.6
46.3
6.9
1.3
5.6
0.6
3.8
0.8
1.7
0.2
1.7
0.2
274.80
26759
39.3
145.9
238.3
25.2
91.7
12.3
2.9
9.4
1.3
8.4
1.5
3.7
0.5
3.2
0.4
584.00
26760
49
212
365.3
36.4
122.2
15.5
4.3
12.6
1.6
9.9
1.8
4.7
0.6
3.8
0.5
840.20
26761
14.8
31.1
55.34
6.5
24.7
3.9
0.8
3.4
0.5
2.8
0.5
1.3
0.2
1.2
0.2
147.24
26762
8.8
27.5
53.85
5.9
21.8
3
0.6
2.3
0.3
1.6
0.3
0.9
0.1
1
0.2
128.15
26763
13.2
25.5
45.63
5.3
20.7
3.4
0.6
2.8
0.4
2.3
0.4
1.2
0.2
1.3
0.2
123.13
26764
12
44.1
78.67
9.1
32.4
4.4
0.4
3.3
0.4
2.1
0.4
1.1
0.2
1.5
0.2
190.27
26765
12.8
36.1
65.76
7.8
28.5
4.4
0.3
3.2
0.4
2.4
0.5
1.2
0.2
1.2
0.2
164.96
26766
6.8
14.6
27.08
3.4
12.9
2
0.4
1.9
0.2
1.3
0.3
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.1
72.38
26767
6.4
16
33.07
3.6
13
1.9
0.3
1.3
0.2
1.1
0.2
0.7
0.0001
0.7
0.0001
78.47
26768
18.7
58.7
104.7
12.2
43.7
6.1
1.1
4.7
0.6
3.8
0.7
1.8
0.2
1.8
0.3
259.10
26769
20.2
73
119.5
14.7
52.1
7.5
1.3
5.6
0.7
4.1
0.7
2.1
0.2
2
0.3
304.00
26770
11.9
25.7
37.84
5
18.4
2.6
0.5
2.3
0.3
2.1
0.4
1.1
0.1
1
0.2
109.44
26771
15.1
35.9
67.92
7.7
27.4
4.3
0.7
3.1
0.4
2.8
0.5
1.5
0.2
1.5
0.2
169.22
26772
17.1
55.8
95.17
11.5
43.2
5.8
0.9
4.3
0.6
3.3
0.6
1.6
0.2
1.7
0.2
241.97
26773
14.3
44.8
81.19
9.5
33.9
4.9
0.7
3.3
0.5
3
0.5
1.3
0.2
1.5
0.2
199.79
26774
19.4
39.1
63.61
8.3
31.9
4.7
0.9
4.2
0.5
3.7
0.7
1.9
0.3
2
0.3
181.51
26775
18.2
46.9
85.22
10.1
35.3
5
0.9
4.2
0.5
3.7
0.6
1.8
0.2
1.8
0.2
214.62
26776
9.3
24.5
44.86
5.1
18.4
2.6
0.4
2.2
0.3
1.9
0.3
0.9
0.1
1
0.1
111.96
26777
18.3
60.8
113.6
11.8
41.9
5.4
1
3.9
0.6
3.7
0.6
1.6
0.2
1.7
0.2
265.30
26778
24.5
60.4
94.01
10.9
39.1
5.1
1
4.4
0.6
3.7
0.8
2.1
0.3
1.8
0.3
249.01
26779
21.3
82.3
192.3
16.2
54.4
7
1.2
4.9
0.7
4.2
0.7
2.1
0.2
2.1
0.3
389.90
26780
9.2
28.3
52.79
5.6
19.7
2.8
0.5
1.9
0.3
1.7
0.3
0.9
0.1
0.9
0.1
125.09
26781
11.6
43.7
88.29
7.7
26.9
3.6
0.7
3
0.4
2.2
0.4
1.1
0.1
1.1
0.1
190.89
26782
6.7
17.9
35.88
3.7
13.7
1.9
0.4
1.8
0.2
1.4
0.2
0.6
0.0001
0.7
0.0001
85.08
Source: Fumerton, S., and Halpin, K. (2010). Geological report on the True Blue Project describing the geology, geochemistry and REE mineralization of the Shark
Property Acme Analytical Laboratories (Vancouver) Ltd. 1020 Cordova St. East Vancouver BC V6A 4A3
Neither Razore Rock nor its Qualified Persons are able to verify the data included in the table above as all results were from soil samples and no samples are available for verification. Neither Razore Rock nor its Qualified Person have been able to do any work to verify the data but have reviewed the historical results and the Company's Qualified Person has no reason to question the historical results set out in the table above.
This news release has been reviewed and approved for technical content by Glen Macdonald, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101. The technical information in this news release must be treated as historical in nature as Razore Rock's Qualified Person had no control over or involvement in the historical information.
For further information, please contact:
Bill Johnstone, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 865-6605
About Razore Rock Resources Inc.
Razore Rock Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this Press Release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Razore Rock Resources Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/562537/Razore-Rock-Signs-Agreement-with-True-North-Gems-to-Option-Rare-Earth-Elements-Property-in-the-Yukon