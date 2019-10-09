Razore Rock Resources Inc.: Razore Rock Signs Agreement with True North Gems to Option Rare Earth Elements Property in the Yukon

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Razore Rock Resources Inc. ("Razore Rock" or the "Company") (CSE:RZR) wishes to announce that it has signed an Option Agreement with True North Gems Inc. ("True North") to earn up to a 70% working interest in the True Blue Property in the Yukon Territory.

The True Blue Property consists of 68 mining claims in the Ketza-Seagull district of the Southern Yukon in the Watson Lake Mining District comprising 13.3 square kilomtres. The property is located approximately 166 km northeast of Whitehorse.

The occurrence of rare earth element ("REE") mineralization in the region of the True Blue Property was first discovered in 1956 when regional uranium exploration identified the presence of radioactive fluorite and barite in a syenite stock. This discovery was further confimed when additional REE showings were described from the results of exploration programs conducted in 1976.

Exploration work conducted at True Blue Property in 2010 defined a coherent REE anomaly collected from soil sampling traverses across the airborne radiometric anomaly coincident with a mineralized dyke. From the 147 soil samples retrieved from the True Blue Property in 2010, twelve (12) sample analyses were in the top 5% (>95th Percentile) of the population of sample results collected as part of the regional exploration program.

These anomalous results range in value from 850 to 1862 ppm, some of which contribute to what is described as a coherent Total Rare Earth Element plus Yttrium (TREE+Y) anomaly on the True Blue Property (Fumerton, S., and Halpin, K. (2010). Geological report on the True Blue Project describing the geology, geochemistry and REE mineralization of the Shark Property).

See table below for detailed results of the REE soil analyses.

A field program of prospecting and remote sensing is currently underway at the True Blue property.

Razore Rock can earn a 70% interest in the Property by incurring expenditures in the aggregate amount of $300,000 over three years and issuing an aggregate of 600,000 common shares with 200,000 shares to be issued on closing; a further 200,000 shares to be issued on or before November 30, 2020; and a further 200,000 shares to be issued on or before November 30, 2021. True North is undertaking an exploration program on a group of claims that includes the True Blue Property. Razore Rock has agreed to reimburse True North for its pro-rata share of the costs of the exploration program in the amount of approximately $50,000 based upon assessment work to be filed by True North on the Property in the amount of approximately $50,000. Once the Company earns its 70% interest, the parties will form a joint venture and contribute pro-rata (Razore Rock 70%, True North 30%) to the further exploration and development of the Property. If a party is reduced to a 10% or less interest in the Property, that party's interest will be reduced to a 2% net smelter returns royalty with the right of the remaining party to acquire a 1% net smelter returns royalty at any time for the payment of $1,000,000.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Table of Analytical Results: True Blue Soil Samples (2010)

Sample # Y

PPM La

PPM Ce

PPM Pr

PPM Nd

PPM Sm

PPM Eu

PPM Gd

PPM Tb

PPM Dy

PPM Ho

PPM Er

PPM Tm

PPM Yb

PPM Lu

PPM TOTAL

REE 26596 10.7 34.7 78.18 9.3 36.9 5.8 0.6 4 0.5 2.4 0.4 1.3 0.2 1.7 0.3 186.98 26597 25.2 205.5 421.9 37.9 129.1 13.4 2.5 6.8 1 5.6 0.9 2.4 0.3 2.4 0.3 855.20 26598 23.8 180.6 332.1 32.1 102.5 10.8 2.6 6.9 0.9 5.1 0.9 2.5 0.3 2.3 0.3 703.70 26599 30.5 274.6 440 44.8 151.9 15.4 3 9.1 1.2 6.6 1.1 2.9 0.4 2.8 0.4 984.70 26600 16 107.6 204.2 21.1 75.6 8.5 1.3 4.8 0.6 3.5 0.6 1.5 0.2 1.4 0.2 447.10 26601 9.9 34.6 68.17 8.5 33.1 5.3 0.7 3.7 0.4 2.3 0.4 1 0.2 1.3 0.2 169.77 26602 10.8 26.4 54.02 6.7 27.9 4.5 0.7 3.3 0.4 2.4 0.4 1.2 0.2 1.3 0.2 140.42 26603 44.5 1748 2000 192.6 561.9 46.3 7.7 18.9 2.6 11 1.5 3.6 0.4 3.3 0.5 4642.80 26604 34.9 363.4 678.6 61 202 21.8 2.5 11.7 1.7 8.1 1.3 3.6 0.5 3.5 0.5 1395.10 26605 31.2 523.7 926.3 74.1 231.6 23.2 3.1 10.6 1.4 6.9 1.1 2.6 0.3 2.8 0.4 1839.30 26606 13 44.1 86.4 10.8 43.7 6.9 1 4.7 0.6 2.9 0.5 1.4 0.2 1.7 0.2 218.10 26607 11.2 50.3 94.7 12.1 47.1 7.1 0.9 4.6 0.6 2.8 0.4 1.1 0.2 1.4 0.2 234.70 26608 11.1 36.9 74.06 8.7 35.5 5.5 0.8 3.5 0.5 2.6 0.4 1.2 0.2 1.3 0.2 182.46 26609 9.7 53.5 104.1 12.9 49.9 7.5 0.7 4.6 0.5 2.4 0.4 1 0.2 1.5 0.2 249.10 26610 13 61.6 120.5 14.8 58.1 9.1 1.5 6.1 0.6 3.2 0.5 1.5 0.2 1.8 0.3 292.80 26611 8.4 31.2 61.45 7.7 30.5 4.7 0.4 3.1 0.4 2.1 0.3 1 0.1 1.2 0.2 152.75 26612 9.7 37.6 72.32 9.1 35.7 5 0.6 3.1 0.4 2 0.4 1.1 0.2 1.4 0.2 178.82 26613 7.3 47.3 87.69 11.1 41 6.1 0.7 3.3 0.4 1.8 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.1 0.2 209.29 26614 6.2 13 26.8 3.1 12.4 2.2 0.5 1.6 0.2 1.3 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.1 68.90 26615 9 33.8 65.37 7.9 30.6 4.6 0.8 3.4 0.4 2 0.4 1 0.1 1.2 0.2 160.77 26616 13.4 47 96.53 10.8 41.3 6.4 0.9 4.4 0.6 3.3 0.5 1.4 0.2 1.6 0.2 228.53 26617 10 59.6 116.4 11.6 39.5 5.1 0.7 2.8 0.4 2.3 0.4 1.1 0.1 1.1 0.2 251.30 26618 6 12.5 25.87 2.9 11.3 2 0.5 1.3 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.6 0.0001 65.17 26619 9.4 39.9 74.05 9.2 34.7 5.4 0.7 3.9 0.4 2.2 0.4 1 0.2 1.2 0.2 182.85 26620 10.4 70.8 132.8 13.8 48.4 5.8 0.8 3.6 0.5 2.4 0.4 1 0.1 1.1 0.2 292.10 26621 6 12.7 25.84 3 11 1.9 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.1 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 65.54 26622 7.8 65.9 111.9 10.7 35.6 4.1 0.7 2.7 0.3 1.7 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.9 0.1 243.60 26623 12.9 37.5 54.58 6.7 29.2 3.8 0.9 2.7 0.4 2.3 0.4 1.2 0.2 1.2 0.2 154.18 26624 6.2 13.1 25.51 3 13.9 2.1 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.2 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.6 0.0001 68.81 26625 9.1 26.7 49.8 6.2 29.2 4.2 0.4 2.8 0.4 2 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.1 0.2 133.40 26626 10.6 28.4 57.06 7.4 35.1 5.5 0.3 3.8 0.5 2.7 0.4 1.2 0.2 1.5 0.2 154.86 26627 9.8 33.7 63.63 8.5 38.6 5.2 0.6 3.5 0.4 2.2 0.4 0.9 0.1 1.2 0.2 168.93 26628 6.3 11.2 22.75 2.7 12.6 2 0.4 1.5 0.2 1.3 0.2 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.0001 62.55 26629 5.5 11.3 23.28 2.7 12.5 1.8 0.3 1.4 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.0001 61.68 26630 5.5 12.3 25.27 2.9 12.9 1.7 0.3 1.2 0.2 1.1 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.6 0.0001 64.77 26651 13.7 50.4 89.4 10.7 42.3 6.2 1 4 0.6 2.9 0.5 1.5 0.2 1.3 0.2 224.90 26652 7.8 28.7 51.86 6 23.9 3.6 0.5 2.2 0.3 1.6 0.3 1 0.1 0.8 0.1 128.76 26653 6.2 16.3 30.94 3.3 12.5 1.9 0.3 1.6 0.2 1.2 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.6 0.1 76.24 26654 11.5 25.4 63.5 9 41.4 7.2 0.6 4.1 0.5 2.4 0.4 1.2 0.2 1.3 0.3 169.00 26655 12.2 34 71.08 8.1 30.9 4.8 0.7 3.9 0.5 3.2 0.5 1.4 0.2 1.6 0.2 173.28 26656 11.5 33.9 65.64 8.3 37.8 5.8 0.7 3.6 0.5 2.3 0.4 1.2 0.2 1.2 0.2 173.24 26657 9.2 21.6 45.75 5.9 30.1 4.8 0.4 3.2 0.3 2.1 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.1 0.2 125.95 26658 8.7 24.3 53.1 7.2 35.5 5.5 0.5 3.5 0.4 1.9 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.2 0.2 143.30 26659 6.5 12.9 27.67 3.5 14 2.3 0.4 1.5 0.3 1.2 0.3 0.8 0.0001 0.8 0.1 72.27 26660 6.1 14.2 31.28 4.1 18 2.9 0.2 2.1 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.7 0.1 1 0.2 82.48 26661 7.2 15.9 36.17 5.3 22 3.7 0.2 3.1 0.3 1.6 0.3 0.8 0.1 1.1 0.1 97.87 26662 5.3 11.3 25.43 3.1 14 2.4 0.2 2.5 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.7 0.1 1.1 0.1 67.83 26663 6.3 22.2 45.48 5.4 20.4 2.8 0.4 1.8 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.7 0.1 1 0.2 108.38 26664 25.9 84.6 125.6 12.4 44.1 7.2 4.4 7.5 0.9 5.6 1 2.5 0.3 2.6 0.3 324.90 26665 32 281.1 474.2 43.3 139 15.4 5.8 12.7 1.4 7 1.2 3.1 0.4 3.1 0.4 1020.10 26666 51.3 336.7 592.3 61.3 221.2 23 5.1 17.7 1.9 10.9 1.8 4.8 0.6 4.2 0.6 1333.40 26667 48.8 235 433 37 123.8 13 3.7 11.1 1.3 9.4 1.8 5.3 0.7 5.2 0.6 929.70 26668 43.7 489 961.2 72.5 230.3 23.9 4 16 1.9 9.9 1.6 3.9 0.5 3.9 0.6 1862.90 26669 15.6 103.8 73.79 14.4 49.4 4.5 1.1 2.5 0.4 2.6 0.5 1.1 0.2 1.2 0.2 271.29 26670 14.5 61.2 122.2 12.6 45.6 6.4 0.7 4.6 0.6 3.1 0.5 1.5 0.2 1.7 0.2 275.60 26671 6.7 12.4 24.96 2.8 11.9 2 0.4 1.8 0.2 1.4 0.3 0.8 0.0001 0.8 0.1 66.56 26672 10.3 54.9 96.71 9.7 35.8 4.6 0.6 3.3 0.4 2.2 0.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 0.2 221.71 26673 7.8 26.9 42.47 4.4 15.3 2.1 0.3 1.9 0.2 1.5 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.9 0.1 104.97 26674 6.9 31.8 53.22 5.2 18.4 2.4 0.5 2.3 0.3 1.4 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 124.22 26675 6.7 13.3 25.69 2.8 11.6 1.8 0.4 2.1 0.2 1.5 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.8 0.1 68.09 26676 6.5 14.9 29.01 3.2 12.2 1.9 0.4 1.7 0.2 1.3 0.3 0.6 0.0001 0.8 0.0001 73.01 26677 6 12.5 25.32 2.8 11 1.7 0.4 1.5 0.2 1.3 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.0001 64.22 26678 10.8 38.4 65.46 6.6 24.1 3.2 0.7 2.9 0.3 2.2 0.4 1 0.1 1.1 0.1 157.36 26679 11.8 104 161.2 13.9 42.5 4.3 2 3.5 0.4 2.5 0.4 1.1 0.1 1.2 0.1 349.00 26680 6 12.1 23.14 2.7 10.8 1.7 0.4 1.5 0.2 1.3 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.0001 61.34 26681 9.3 37.7 62.48 6.1 22 2.8 0.8 2.9 0.3 2 0.3 1 0.1 1 0.1 148.88 26682 21 57.5 112.5 12.2 45.7 7 1.3 6 0.7 4.5 0.8 2.1 0.3 2 0.3 273.90 26683 25.3 56.3 111 12.9 50 8 1.6 7.3 1 5.5 0.9 2.5 0.3 2.2 0.3 285.10 26684 11.2 31 70.13 6.8 25.7 3.7 0.7 3.6 0.4 2.6 0.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 0.2 159.03 26685 6.9 14.5 29.29 3.4 13.1 2.2 0.4 2.1 0.2 1.3 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.8 0.1 75.29 26686 7 14.1 25.88 3.2 12.4 2 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.4 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.8 0.1 70.38 26687 6.8 21.5 42.93 4.6 16.9 2.7 0.4 2 0.2 1.4 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.8 0.1 101.33 26688 7.6 17 31.88 3.9 16.2 2.2 0.4 2.3 0.3 1.6 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.8 0.1 85.48 26689 7.7 16.6 31.83 3.7 15.1 2.4 0.4 2.1 0.2 1.6 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.8 0.1 83.73 26690 9.4 32.9 62.92 6.9 25.2 3.8 0.6 3 0.4 2.2 0.3 0.9 0.1 1 0.1 149.72 26691 10.5 17.8 30.58 4 15.6 2.4 0.6 2.4 0.3 1.9 0.4 1 0.1 1.2 0.2 88.98 26692 9.5 23.7 45.43 5.4 19.9 3.2 0.6 2.4 0.4 2.2 0.4 1.1 0.1 1 0.1 115.43 26693 8.8 18.6 34.81 3.9 15.3 2.5 0.6 2.2 0.3 1.9 0.3 0.9 0.1 0.9 0.1 91.21 26694 7.8 16.1 31.52 3.6 13.8 2.1 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.5 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.9 0.1 81.12 26695 6.7 14.3 28.83 3.1 12.3 2 0.5 2.2 0.2 1.5 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.9 0.1 73.83 26696 13.3 34.3 69.07 7.5 29 4.5 0.8 4 0.6 3.1 0.6 1.4 0.2 1.5 0.2 170.07 26697 6.3 13.1 26.8 3 12 1.8 0.5 1.6 0.2 1.3 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 68.40 26698 9.3 33.2 64.69 7.3 28.8 4.5 0.6 3.4 0.4 2.2 0.4 1 0.2 1.3 0.2 157.49 26699 6.6 21.6 46.49 6 25.4 4.1 0.4 2.4 0.3 1.3 0.2 0.7 0.1 1.1 0.2 116.89 26700 8.2 24.6 55.09 7.5 33.9 6 0.4 4.1 0.5 2.2 0.3 1 0.1 1.1 0.2 145.19 26701 7.8 26.2 51.15 5.5 21.4 3.2 0.3 2.5 0.3 1.6 0.3 1 0.1 1.1 0.2 122.65 26702 8.1 11.2 23.03 2.8 13 2.4 0.3 2.1 0.3 1.8 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.9 0.1 67.23 26703 7.9 13.6 29.55 3.4 15.1 2.6 0.5 2.2 0.3 1.8 0.3 0.9 0.1 0.9 0.1 79.25 26704 6.3 14.7 29.56 3.3 13.2 2.1 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 74.46 26705 6 32.7 54.53 5 17.3 2.1 0.4 1.8 0.2 1.3 0.2 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 123.03 26706 6.4 17.4 31.95 3.4 13 1.9 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.3 0.2 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 79.25 26707 6.7 19.1 37.05 4.1 15.8 2.5 0.4 2 0.2 1.4 0.2 0.7 0.0001 0.8 0.1 91.05 26708 17.7 218.8 319 24 71.1 6.7 0.5 4 0.5 3.1 0.6 1.6 0.2 1.7 0.2 669.70 26709 5.8 14.9 28.94 3 12 1.8 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.1 71.44 26710 5.3 13.9 27.87 3 11.4 1.7 0.4 1.4 0.2 1.1 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.6 0.0001 67.67 26711 6 13.1 26.43 2.8 11.1 1.8 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.3 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.1 66.33 26712 6 13.3 26.02 2.8 10.9 1.7 0.3 1.3 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.6 0.0001 65.12 26713 5.8 15.9 29.96 3.3 12.4 1.9 0.3 1.6 0.2 1.1 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.1 74.06 26714 4.7 12.5 23.34 2.6 9.6 1.4 0.3 1.1 0.2 0.9 0.2 0.4 0.0001 0.5 0.0001 57.74 26715 3 11 13.69 1.8 6.5 0.8 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.5 0.0001 0.3 0.0001 0.2 0.0001 38.59 26716 1.7 4.8 7.1 0.9 3.2 0.4 0.0001 0.4 0.0001 0.3 0.0001 0.1 0.0001 0.2 0.0001 19.10 26717 2.3 5 9.25 1 4.1 0.6 0.1 0.5 0.0001 0.4 0.0001 0.2 0.0001 0.2 0.0001 23.65 26718 4.1 12 20.93 2.3 8.6 1.3 0.3 1 0.1 0.7 0.1 0.4 0.0001 0.4 0.0001 52.23 26719 10.1 28 43.18 4.8 17.8 2.6 0.5 2.2 0.3 2 0.4 1 0.1 1 0.1 114.08 26720 27.4 122.9 189.8 19.2 66.2 8.3 1.5 5.8 0.9 5.2 1 2.6 0.3 2.4 0.4 453.90 26721 39 284.4 448.7 38.4 115.5 11.7 3.9 8.1 1.2 7.6 1.5 3.9 0.5 3.4 0.5 968.30 26722 40.7 321.1 631.9 43.9 138.4 14.7 4.8 9.9 1.4 8.1 1.5 3.7 0.5 3.5 0.5 1224.60 26723 5.8 14.3 28.97 2.9 11.4 1.7 0.3 1.7 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.0001 69.97 26724 7.9 19 36.85 3.8 15.1 2.2 0.6 1.8 0.3 1.6 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.8 0.1 91.25 26725 7.9 26.2 48.05 4.7 18.2 2.5 0.5 2.1 0.3 1.7 0.3 0.8 0.0001 0.8 0.1 114.15 26726 5.4 17.4 34.25 3.2 12.1 1.8 0.4 1.5 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.5 0.0001 0.6 0.0001 78.75 26727 14.8 64.7 130 11.3 39.6 5.1 1 4.2 0.6 3.1 0.6 1.5 0.2 1.4 0.2 278.30 26728 8.6 56.1 80.55 6.3 19.9 2.4 0.4 1.8 0.2 1.5 0.3 0.8 0.1 1 0.2 180.15 26729 6.9 15.2 30.5 3.4 13.4 2.1 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.5 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 77.20 26730 6.3 14 27.77 3.1 11.7 1.8 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.2 0.2 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.0001 69.87 26751 22.3 231.2 433.4 34.4 114.1 11.1 1.6 6.5 0.8 4.6 0.8 2.2 0.3 2.4 0.3 866.00 26752 16.8 192.1 337.4 27.2 88 9.3 1 4.4 0.6 3.5 0.6 1.6 0.2 1.8 0.3 684.80 26753 15.8 149.4 269 24 77.8 8.6 0.8 4.5 0.6 3.4 0.6 1.5 0.2 1.7 0.2 558.10 26754 6.5 14.9 31.32 3.3 12.9 2.1 0.4 1.7 0.2 1.2 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 76.32 26755 23.5 144.8 83.59 17.2 59.5 6.5 1.4 4.8 0.6 3.3 0.7 1.7 0.2 1.7 0.2 349.69 26756 11.9 41.6 85.46 7.1 25.7 3.4 0.6 2.7 0.3 2.1 0.4 1.1 0.1 1.1 0.2 183.76 26757 11.6 26.6 54.39 5.6 22.3 3.3 0.7 2.7 0.4 2.5 0.4 1.1 0.1 1 0.2 132.89 26758 17.8 62.9 112.4 12.6 46.3 6.9 1.3 5.6 0.6 3.8 0.8 1.7 0.2 1.7 0.2 274.80 26759 39.3 145.9 238.3 25.2 91.7 12.3 2.9 9.4 1.3 8.4 1.5 3.7 0.5 3.2 0.4 584.00 26760 49 212 365.3 36.4 122.2 15.5 4.3 12.6 1.6 9.9 1.8 4.7 0.6 3.8 0.5 840.20 26761 14.8 31.1 55.34 6.5 24.7 3.9 0.8 3.4 0.5 2.8 0.5 1.3 0.2 1.2 0.2 147.24 26762 8.8 27.5 53.85 5.9 21.8 3 0.6 2.3 0.3 1.6 0.3 0.9 0.1 1 0.2 128.15 26763 13.2 25.5 45.63 5.3 20.7 3.4 0.6 2.8 0.4 2.3 0.4 1.2 0.2 1.3 0.2 123.13 26764 12 44.1 78.67 9.1 32.4 4.4 0.4 3.3 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.1 0.2 1.5 0.2 190.27 26765 12.8 36.1 65.76 7.8 28.5 4.4 0.3 3.2 0.4 2.4 0.5 1.2 0.2 1.2 0.2 164.96 26766 6.8 14.6 27.08 3.4 12.9 2 0.4 1.9 0.2 1.3 0.3 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.1 72.38 26767 6.4 16 33.07 3.6 13 1.9 0.3 1.3 0.2 1.1 0.2 0.7 0.0001 0.7 0.0001 78.47 26768 18.7 58.7 104.7 12.2 43.7 6.1 1.1 4.7 0.6 3.8 0.7 1.8 0.2 1.8 0.3 259.10 26769 20.2 73 119.5 14.7 52.1 7.5 1.3 5.6 0.7 4.1 0.7 2.1 0.2 2 0.3 304.00 26770 11.9 25.7 37.84 5 18.4 2.6 0.5 2.3 0.3 2.1 0.4 1.1 0.1 1 0.2 109.44 26771 15.1 35.9 67.92 7.7 27.4 4.3 0.7 3.1 0.4 2.8 0.5 1.5 0.2 1.5 0.2 169.22 26772 17.1 55.8 95.17 11.5 43.2 5.8 0.9 4.3 0.6 3.3 0.6 1.6 0.2 1.7 0.2 241.97 26773 14.3 44.8 81.19 9.5 33.9 4.9 0.7 3.3 0.5 3 0.5 1.3 0.2 1.5 0.2 199.79 26774 19.4 39.1 63.61 8.3 31.9 4.7 0.9 4.2 0.5 3.7 0.7 1.9 0.3 2 0.3 181.51 26775 18.2 46.9 85.22 10.1 35.3 5 0.9 4.2 0.5 3.7 0.6 1.8 0.2 1.8 0.2 214.62 26776 9.3 24.5 44.86 5.1 18.4 2.6 0.4 2.2 0.3 1.9 0.3 0.9 0.1 1 0.1 111.96 26777 18.3 60.8 113.6 11.8 41.9 5.4 1 3.9 0.6 3.7 0.6 1.6 0.2 1.7 0.2 265.30 26778 24.5 60.4 94.01 10.9 39.1 5.1 1 4.4 0.6 3.7 0.8 2.1 0.3 1.8 0.3 249.01 26779 21.3 82.3 192.3 16.2 54.4 7 1.2 4.9 0.7 4.2 0.7 2.1 0.2 2.1 0.3 389.90 26780 9.2 28.3 52.79 5.6 19.7 2.8 0.5 1.9 0.3 1.7 0.3 0.9 0.1 0.9 0.1 125.09 26781 11.6 43.7 88.29 7.7 26.9 3.6 0.7 3 0.4 2.2 0.4 1.1 0.1 1.1 0.1 190.89 26782 6.7 17.9 35.88 3.7 13.7 1.9 0.4 1.8 0.2 1.4 0.2 0.6 0.0001 0.7 0.0001 85.08



Source: Fumerton, S., and Halpin, K. (2010). Geological report on the True Blue Project describing the geology, geochemistry and REE mineralization of the Shark

Property Acme Analytical Laboratories (Vancouver) Ltd. 1020 Cordova St. East Vancouver BC V6A 4A3

Neither Razore Rock nor its Qualified Persons are able to verify the data included in the table above as all results were from soil samples and no samples are available for verification. Neither Razore Rock nor its Qualified Person have been able to do any work to verify the data but have reviewed the historical results and the Company's Qualified Person has no reason to question the historical results set out in the table above.

This news release has been reviewed and approved for technical content by Glen Macdonald, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101. The technical information in this news release must be treated as historical in nature as Razore Rock's Qualified Person had no control over or involvement in the historical information.

About Razore Rock Resources Inc.

Razore Rock Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this Press Release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Razore Rock Resources Inc.

