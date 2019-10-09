Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NexTech AR Solutions Corporation (OTCQB: NEXCF) ("the Company"), one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. Chief Executive Officer of The Company, Evan Gappelberg, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by inquiring about the Company's newest partnerships, including an agreement with Sand Separation Solutions. Gappelberg explained that the partnership with Sand Separation Solutions will allow the Company to expand into the oil and gas industry. "This is our first customer in the heavy-equipment oil & gas rental company industry," said Gappelberg. He further explained that the Company will be developing a 3D-AR model that will allow Sand Separation Solutions to show advanced equipment details to their customers on any browser and mobile device. The ability to demo massive heavy equipment in the palm of their hand represents enormous cost savings and efficiency for their new partner, making for an incredibly beneficial partnership for Nextech and SSS.

Gappelberg then expanded on the Company's new partnership with Challenger Motor Freight. "They want us to create holograms of their trainers and use them in trade shows and for recruitment purposes," explained Gappelberg.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's partnership with Google, which revolves around Google's 3D ad platform. Gappelberg shared that this partnership represents a significant opportunity for the Company. "Google has to keep innovating. The next generation of ads are 3D ads, and right now NexTech is one of a handful of companies that can actually create 3D assets that are approved by Google," said Gappelberg. "This allows us to be at the forefront of this huge new 3D ad platform business."

Jolly then asked about the revenue potential of the Google partnership. Gappelberg explained that it is difficult to predict the revenues of this project, however the Company believes that this partnership will be worth several million dollars over the next few years. "More and more people want to run Google ads in 3D, and they'll have to come through NexTech,"explained Gappelberg. "We have to create the 3D ads for them and we are approved to do that."

Gappelberg then expanded more on the performance of 3D advertisements, which have proven to increase engagement and conversions significantly compared to 2D ads. "There's going to be a lot of demand."

The conversation then turned to the Company's goals and growth over the next two quarters. Gappelberg explained that the Company is following an aggressive growth strategy, which has been reflected by their increasing revenues. "In this fourth quarter alone, we expect to exceed our entire year's revenue for 2019. We expect to do over $2 million in the calendar year fourth quarter alone," said Gappelberg. "Going into 2020, we're anticipating doing $15 million to $20 million in revenue."

To close the interview, Gappelberg expanded on the potential of the Company's AR-3D technology. "There's over a trillion products that exist on the planet today. Every single one of those products is going to be converted into a 3D asset - everybody wants to convert them from 2D to 3D. NexTech has the technology to do that at scale and is sitting in front of that tidal wave of conversions," shared Gappelberg. "There's a massive market for NexTech to grow into, and we're just getting started."

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded "pure-play" AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize. NexTech has an exclusive license to a portfolio of patents 7,054,831, 7,266,509 and patent-pending applications 15351508, 62457136, 62559487, related to interactive gaming, interactive advertising, and augmented reality ("AR") technology.

The company is pursuing three multi-billion dollar verticals in AR.

ARitize For eCommerce; The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first 'full funnel' end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, 'Try it On' technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one click buy'.

ARitize University; having launched in June 2019, the app-based solution allows companies and educational establishments to leverage all of their existing 2D assets - YouTube videos, PDF documents, PowerPoint decks, images, etc. - and then overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience that drives productivity.

ARitize Hollywood Studios; expected to launch in Q4 2019, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using augmented reality as the primary display platform.

