Professionals unite in common forum to combat money laundering and counter-terrorism funding

The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) has established a chapter in Spain as part of a broader strategy to support financial crime prevention professionals in Europe. The formal process to launch a new chapter in Spain began in 2018, and ACAMS has progressively expanded support for its existing members through more local language training and is investing in local talent to meet growing market needs.

"The move to launch a formal chapter is another step forward in our commitment to work with the public and private sector in Spain to further enhance compliance with anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulations following a number of high-profile money-laundering cases in Europe," said Rohit Sharma, CAMS, president and managing director of ACAMS. "We have many active and progressive members in Spain, and there has been a significant increase in demand for best practices, resources, training and collaboration with ACAMS and our wider global chapter community."

Each local chapter consists of volunteers bound by a common goal of advancing the knowledge of professionals in the financial crime prevention space. Events include discussions on challenges in AML/CFT including regulatory changes, sanctions compliance, correspondent banking and the risks associated with cryptocurrency.

"As the largest membership-driven international organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge, skills and expertise of AML/CTF, sanctions and other financial crime prevention professionals, it is imperative that we work with people who make the decisions, understand their needs, and be their strategic partner of choice in ending financial crime," added Sharma.

The keynote address at the chapter launch was delivered by Juan Manuel Vega Serrano, director of Sepblac the Spanish Financial Intelligence Unit and the Supervisory Authority for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing. In his keynote address, Director Vega Serrano, who is also the former president of the FATF, underlined the cooperative nature of AML/CFT efforts, which calls for close public-private interaction, and the crucial role of competent and committed experts in effectively addressing money laundering and terrorist financing risks.

Other eminent guests at the chapter launch included: Raquel Cabeza Pérez, deputy director general, Treasury and Financial Policy General Secretariat; and Jose M. Cerdeirahead of compliance Spain chief compliance officer, American Express.

The Spain Chapter Board is as follows

Lorenzo De La Calle Jiménez, CAMS

ACAMS Spain Chapter Co-Chair

Head of AML Compliance Iberia Sub-Region, Western Union Sadi Bezit, CAMS

ACAMS Spain Chapter Vice-Chair

Regional Presales Manager, NICE Actimize Pino Vallejo

ACAMS Spain Chapter Vice-Chair

Managing Partner, Sionic Fernando González, CAMS

ACAMS Spain Chapter Director of Membership

AML/KYC Analyst, Deutsche Bank Oscar Hernández, CFE, CPA, CIA, CAMS

ACAMS Spain Chapter Director of Programming

Senior Director, FTI Consulting Ana Padilla, CAMS

ACAMS Spain Chapter Director of Communication

Financial Crime Analyst, GE Capital Andrea Rivera, CAMS

ACAMS Spain Chapter Director of Sponsorship

For more information about the Spain Chapter, please visit the Chapter website: https://www.acams.org/acams-chapters/spain.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commences in January 2020 and study materials are available from October 2019. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

