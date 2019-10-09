Fincera Inc.: Fincera Receives Honorable Mention by Global SME Finance Awards

SHIJIAZHUANG, HEBEI PROVINCE, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Fincera Inc. ("Fincera" or the "Company") (OTCQB:YUANF), a leading provider of internet-based financing and ecommerce services for small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") and individuals in China, today announced that the Company was recognized by this year's Global SME Finance Awards as an Honorable Mention in the Product Innovation of the Year category. Two other China-based companies, Alibaba's MYBank and Youxin Financial, also received the Honorable Mention distinction in this category.

Fincera was selected from a competitive pool of 144 applicants. Organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the SME Finance Forum and endorsed by the G20's Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the Global SME Finance Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients. Additional information can be found at https://www.smefinanceforum.org/awards-2019.

About Fincera Inc.:

Founded in 2005, Fincera Inc. (OTCQB:YUANF) provides innovative internet-based financing and ecommerce services for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in China. The Company works with a network of brokers in 31 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across China. Fincera's primary service offerings include a credit advance/online payment-processing network and a web-based small business lending platform. The Company's website is http://www.fincera.net. Fincera trades on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. OTCQB companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.