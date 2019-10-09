Eviana Health Corporation: Eviana Appoints GMP Securities L.P. as Financial Advisor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Eviana Health Corporation (CSE:EHC) ("Eviana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in considering strategic alternatives for the Company, its shareholders and other stakeholders, the Company has engaged GMP Securities L.P. ("GMP") to act as its financial advisor.

The Board of Directors of Eviana looks forward to reviewing and evaluating business opportunities for the Company including those mentioned in the Company's September 6, 2019 press release.

About GMP Securities L.P.

GMP is a leading independent diversified financial services firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada, providing a wide range of financial products and services to a global client base that includes corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals in two integrated reporting segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, including advisory and underwriting services, institutional sales and trading and research through offices in Canada, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Wealth Management consists of GMP's non-controlling ownership interest in Richardson GMP Limited. Richardson GMP Limited, Canada's largest independent wealth management firm, is focused on providing exclusive and comprehensive wealth management and investment services delivered by an experienced team of investment professionals. GMP is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GMP". For further information, please visit our corporate website at gmpcapital.com.

About Eviana Health Corporation

The Company was established with the aim of delivering customized consumer health care products using natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for cannabinoid-based topical creams, products and cosmeceutical and nutraceutical merchandise. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Eviana Inc., an Ontario corporation, holds certain assets in Serbia relating to the cultivation of industrial hemp plant oil for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry, and has access to a significant grower/supplier of cannabinoids including two subsidiaries, Intiva Plus, d.o.o. and Eviana d.o.o.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's publicly filed disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

