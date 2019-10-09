The Consortium for Battery Innovation has outlined research goals for advanced lead-based battery concepts, claiming the potential of the technology is "nowhere near fully exploited". The group, comprised of lead-battery industry stakeholders, says such devices can play an important role alongside lithium-ion and other storage technologies in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and other applications.The Consortium for Battery Innovation (CBI) - an industry association funded by the lead and battery industries - has outlined the R&D goals required to ensure lead batteries meet new requirements ...

