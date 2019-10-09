The global salt market size is poised to grow by 35.43 million tons during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by a wide range of industrial applications. Also, the growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production is anticipated to further boost the growth of the salt market.

Industrial salt is widely used in multiple operations and for a wide range of purposes across various industries. Chemical processing, water treatment, and de-icing are among the major application areas where there is high demand for industrial salt. Moreover, industrial salt is also being used in applications such as feedstock, metal processing, leather tanning treatment, rubber manufacturing, oil and gas exploration, pulp and paper production, pharmaceutical applications, and dying. Such wide-ranging applications of salt are expected to drive the salt market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Salt Companies:

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include animal nutrition protein, food ingredients applications, origination processing, and industrial financial services. The company offers a range of salt products, including Alberger Flake Salts, Sea Salts, Pretzel Salts, Seafood Processing Salts, Specialty Food Salts, and Standard Granulated Salts.

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. operates under three main segments, which include industrial intermediates infrastructure, packaging specialty plastics, and corporate. The company offers a range of salt products including VERSENEX 80 (an aqueous solution of the pentasodium salt of diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid, Na5DTPA); VERSENE K4EDTA (an aqueous solution of the tetrapotassium salt of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid).

INEOS Group Holdings SA

INEOS Group Holdings SA offers ethylene, propylene, polyethylene, and other polymers, which are used in plastic production. The company offers salt products such as Granular Salt, Tablet Salt, Pure Dried Vacuum (PDV) Salt, Animal Feed Grade Pure Dried Vacuum Salt, Microfine Salt (finely ground PDV salt), Coarse Sea Salt (Koshering Salt), Fine Sea Salt, and Undried Vacuum Salt (UV).

K+S AG

K+S AG is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of de-icing salt, consumer products, industrial salt, food processing, salt for chemical use, and other salt products. The company is also involved in the sale of potassium chloride, fertilizer specialties, and industrial products.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV has business operation under various segments, which include ethylene and sulfur derivatives; bleaching and oxidizing chemicals and technologies; surfactants and polymers; salt, chlorine; and caustic products; and other performance chemicals. The company offers salt products such as industrial salt (vacuum salt), road salt, and salt specialties.

Salt Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Rock salt

Brine

Solar salt

Others

Salt Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

