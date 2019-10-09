Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") provides a construction update ahead of the commencement of mining operations at the Gunnison Copper Project in southern Arizona. Excelsior remains on-schedule for first copper cathode production in Q4 2019.

All significant construction related to wellfield operations is now complete. Wet commissioning is currently being conducted; whereby down-hole pumps are being turned on and water is being transported from the various ponds via the pipeline corridor to test operational readiness. Excelsior is now awaiting regulatory approval for commencement of mining operations, which it expects to receive within the next several weeks.

Stephen Twyerould, the President & CEO said, "I would like to congratulate and thank the entire Excelsior team for their tremendous effort that puts us on the cusp of production. We look forward to commencing operations and ramping up to low-cost copper production, while at the same time protecting the environment and going home safe each day."

Construction began in December 2018 (see Excelsior news release dated December 4, 2018), and has culminated with the successful completion of the following milestones:

Wellfield Drilling: A total of 41 production wells and 16 compliance wells have been completed along with the associated infrastructure such as pumps, piping and header skids.

Power Upgrades: A new transmission line has been installed and power upgrades at the Johnson Camp Mine (JCM) have been completed; these upgrades will improve overall energy efficiency.

Pipeline Corridor: A two-mile pipeline now connects the wellfield to the production facilities; this construction element included the installation of a pipeline bridge and conduit under the I-10 freeway.

Holding Ponds: A total of seven ponds consisting of raffinate, evaporation, pregnant leach solution (PLS), utility and drain-down are now ready for operations.

Acid Storage: Three new acid storage tanks have been completed, along with new acid-handling facilities.

Operational Readiness: All key positions deemed essential to the commencement of mining operations are in place and ready to execute Excelsior's transition to producer status.

Minor construction items remain to be completed in the solvent extraction-electrowinning plant which are not required to commence wellfield operations. These items will be completed by the end of the year to allow for copper production.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is an advanced staged, low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project that is fully-permitted to 125 million pounds per year of copper cathode production. The Feasibility Study projected an after-tax NPV of US$ 807 million and an IRR of 40% using a US$ 2.75 per pound copper price and a 7.5% discount rate.

Excelsior's technical work on the Gunnison Copper Project is supervised by Stephen Twyerould, Fellow of AUSIMM, President & CEO of Excelsior and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Twyerould has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about the Gunnison Copper Project can be found in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com entitled: "Gunnison Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study" dated effective December 17, 2016.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

