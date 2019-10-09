Crypto Exchange Deribit Launches 'Insights': A Weekly Publication of In-Depth Market Research

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Deribit, one of the largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges in the world, is launching an in-depth analytical research publication called "Deribit Insights'.

"Deribit Insights' will review crypto events, look into current market developments, and explore future advancements of the industry. The variety of topics is likely to appeal to both beginners and advanced cryptocurrency users alike.

In producing the Insights publication, Deribit teams up with analysts Su Zhu and Hasu.

Singapore-based Su Zhu is the CEO of Three Arrows Capital, an FX Hedge Fund, and Co-Founder of Sensus Markets, a Digital Asset Principal Trading Firm. Hasu is an independent researcher and investor with a background in game theory.

The first Insights report examines liquidation mechanisms used by derivatives exchanges. In traditional finance markets, traders have brokers that manage the liquidation process if a trader fails to respond to a margin call. However, cryptocurrency derivatives platforms do not use brokers and therefore, have developed advanced auto-liquidation systems.

The report dives deeply into these liquidation mechanisms and how exchanges have advanced them in an attempt to prevent sophisticated traders from manipulating the system. It covers the example of May 19, 2019 flash crash on Bitstamp, which formed 50 percent of the BitMEX price index at the time. The report illustrates how this crash, amounting to $30 million, triggered liquidations worth more than $200 million on the BitMEX platform.

The report uses this case to analyze how different specifications can be implemented to achieve the best liquidation system and what should be the industry standard.

The Insights publication is freely available on www.blog.deribit.com

About Deribit

Deribit is the answer to those searching for a professional grade cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. The founding vision was to create an efficient and fair marketplace that could connect traders of all backgrounds and trading styles. The proprietary matching engine provides traders with a smooth experience even during times of high activity and volume.

Launched in 2016, Deribit is among the highest volume crypto derivatives exchanges in the world. Currently, users can trade perpetual, futures, and options contracts. Furthermore, Deribit remains the only exchange offering European style cash-settled options on BTC and ETH, and continues to set the standard for the rest of the industry.

###

For Media Inquiries

Sunny Byun

(+31) 06 82 69 55 12

sunny@deribit.com

SOURCE: Deribit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562578/Crypto-Exchange-Deribit-Launches-Insights-A-Weekly-Publication-of-In-Depth-Market-Research