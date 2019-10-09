International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands CEO Refutes Assertions Made by LVV and Its Stockholders

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE:JUJU) (the "Company") wishes to publish CEO Steve Gormley's response to public assertions made by La Vida Verde, Inc. ("LVV") and its stockholders on October 8, 2019.

Dear Shareholders,

Yesterday La Vida Verde announced that its founding shareholders had "re-acquired" a controlling interest from International Cannabrands and that, as such, International Cannabrands' interest in La Vida Verde had been reduced to 42.50%. The release went on to say that management at La Vida Verde was unaware of any discussions taking place with management at International Cannabrands regarding the re-pricing of the transaction between the two companies.

The Company's position, which has been communicated to LVV, is that the attempted seizure of 8.5% of the shares of LVV by the LVV stockholders is not supported by law. Further, as disclosed by the Company in its most recent MD&A, the Company has been in negotiations with LVV and the LVV stockholders.

As I stated in my letter to shareholders, the LVV transaction needs to be restructured. The Company fully intends to examine all of its options with respect to its investment in LVV.

While we needed to publicly respond to these assertions by LVV and its stockholders, I can assure you that we don't intend to use a public forum to continue our negotiations and advance the Company's position. We will update you on this matter with any material developments as required by law.

Thank you for your attention and support while we transition our business model.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Steve Gormley Chief Executive Officer, 12655 W Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90066

Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com.

