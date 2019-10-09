New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) ("SmileDirectClub" or the "Company") of the December 2, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.





If you invested in SmileDirectClub stock or options pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 13, 2019 initial public offering ("IPO") and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SDC. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all those who purchased SmileDirectClub common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 13, 2019 IPO. The case, Andre v. Smiledirectclub, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-12883 was filed on October 2, 2019, and has been assigned to District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company's customers and monitored their progress; (2) that, as a result, the Company's practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) that, as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) that the efficacy of the Company's treatment was overstated; (5) that the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Since SmileDirectClub's IPO, the Company's share price has declined from its IPO price of $23.00 by approximately 44%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding SmileDirectClub's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

