Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AEV5 ISIN: CA38655P2017 Ticker-Symbol: GPB 
Tradegate
08.10.19
14:30 Uhr
0,094 Euro
+0,011
+13,80 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,067
0,087
15:30
0,068
0,086
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD0,094+13,80 %