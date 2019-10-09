DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Der US-Telekomkonzern AT&T hat seine Unternehmensteile in Puerto Rico und auf den Jungferninseln im Rahmen des Schuldenabbaus verkauft. Liberty Latin America zahlt für die Festnetz- und Mobilfunkteile sowie Frequenzrechte 1,95 Milliarden US-Dollar (1,8 Mrd Euro) in bar, wie AT&T am Mittwoch in Dallas mitteilte. Die Behörden müssen dem Deal noch zustimmen, die Firmen rechnen in den kommenden sechs bis neun Monaten mit dem Abschluss. AT&T hat damit in diesem Jahr bereits Unternehmensteile von über 11 Milliarden Dollar zu Geld gemacht. Da sich das Unternehmen sicher ist, die angestrebte Verschuldungsquote von weniger als dem 2,5-fachen des operativen Ergebnisses (bereinigtes Ebitda) noch in diesem Jahr zu erreichen, könnten Aktionäre im vierten Quartal mit Aktienrückkäufen rechnen, hieß es./men/fba

ISIN US00206R1023

AXC0190 2019-10-09/15:29