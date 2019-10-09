SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article onhow smart procurement can help companies unlock ROI from marketing and improve spend management.

With proliferating marketing channels and increasing competition, it becomes difficult for CMOs to improve their marketing spend management. They require strategies that can help them maximize value from every dollar. Procurement can help companies deal with numerous suppliers and agencies, document performance standards, and conduct regular audits of media. It can make CMOs responsive to changing customer and market demands in a cost-effective manner.

At SpendEdge, we understand that it becomes difficult for CMOs to maintain transparency in spend management. Therefore, we have highlighted the key strategies to improve marketing spend management.

Strategies to Improve Marketing Spend Management

Put marketing and procurement on the same scale

Most CMOs believe that procurement techniques can hamper their relationship with ad agencies and impact performance. However, techniques such as supplier relationship management and strategic sourcing can empower marketing by managing spend and measuring the value. Procurement can analyze the potential of new service providers and channels and efficiently address the requirements of the marketing team.

Evaluate external marketing resources

The procurement team can help companies evaluate the performance of partner agencies and develop links of collaboration to improve spend management. It can build closer working relationships, identify potential suppliers, and help businesses drive innovation by curtailing media spend. Establishing strategic relationships with agencies help firms ensure the best prices and capabilities for the marketing budget.

Optimize media spend

Optimizing media spend is a complex task. A robust procurement strategy can help companies to manage marketing buying while consolidating the buying process. It can help companies to develop effective negotiation strategies and create an incentive-based compensation structure for ad agencies.

