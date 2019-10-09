This World Food Day, October 16, Kraft Heinz will hold a 24-hour global meal-packing relay race in partnership with Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief non-profit organization. Starting in Sydney and ending in Chicago, 15 Kraft Heinz offices and factories around the world will join together to pack over one million meals destined for children and families in need. Employees from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States will participate.

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio said, "As one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, Kraft Heinz is committed to doing our part to end global hunger. We partner with local, national and international organizations and promote employee volunteerism to give back. This employee-led initiative to pack one million meals in 24 hours speaks to our commitment as a company and individually as members of our communities to help eliminate food insecurity."

Each meal includes micronutrient powders containing 23 essential vitamins and minerals developed by Kraft Heinz food science and nutrition experts as well as rice, soy, and vegetables. Each serving of micronutrients provides an entire day's worth of nutrition for healthy growth and development, and has been proven effective in preventing and treating iron-deficiency anemia and other vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world's most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, aims to show the world that it is, in fact, possible to end hunger by the year 2030. With 28 U.S. locations and five international offices, the organization is committed to nourishing lives, providing emergency aid, empowering communities and growing the hunger movement. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of nearly 500 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world.

