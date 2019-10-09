The new. more ambitious target is part of a climate protection program Berlin is now defining. The solar sector believes, however, 98 GW will not be enough to ensure the country's energy transition.From pv magazine Germany. The draft version of the climate policy package unveiled by German chancellor Angela Merkel at the recent UN Climate Action Summit in New York devoted one whole sentence to solar power - namely by finally removing the 52 GW total capacity limit which would have automatically halted all PV subsidies. The federal cabinet today approved the 2030 Climate Protection Program and, ...

