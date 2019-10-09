The sizeable rooftop array will feature latest-generation inverters. The project planners claim using 1500 V technology on a commercial rooftop allowed them to drive down costs 10-15%.The modest, largely residential Norwegian solar sector may be about to enter a new, commercial installation phase. Siemens-owned inverter manufacturer Kaco has announced it will ship its 'blueplanet 92.0 TL3 string inverter' to a 2 MW commercial rooftop project just south of Oslo, in Vinterbro. The array will be installed on a cold storage facility belonging to supermarket chain Rema 1000. The project is under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...