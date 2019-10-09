As from October 10, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Acarix AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until October 23, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ACARIX TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013235884 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 182463 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ As from October 10, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Acarix AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ACARIX BTA 1 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013235892 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 182464 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB. For further information, please call Wildeco Ekononomisk Information on +46 70 767 08 83 or the issuing agent Hagberg Aneborn AB on +46 8 408 933 54.