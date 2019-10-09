Avaya cloud solution to supercharge global BPO's growth and its adoption of the latest technologies

GITEX Technology Week 2019Merchants, a customer management partner specialising in the business process outsourcing industry, today announced that the first phase of a global Contact Centre services transformation, has gone live with an Avaya Private Cloud solution.

The contact centre transformation project comes as Merchants looks to achieve new levels of growth in the increasingly competitive BPO industry. To realize these goals, the company needed a modern, technologically advanced contact centre solution that could scale with the company's stellar ambitions.

Avaya's Private Cloud solution, which can be offered via a standard reference architecture or custom-designed, was attractive for a number of reasons. With a technical design that will help to eliminate resilience shortfalls and provide more robust service level agreements, the new contact centre enables Merchants to offer improved services to its current customers, and attract new customers with compelling capabilities.

"We have worked with Avaya's contact centre technologies for many years, so we are well aware of the company's strengths in the arena. With a demanding customer base, and our ambitions for growth, there was a requirement to modernise and transform our existing contact centre infrastructure, and Avaya's private cloud-based solution was most appropriate for our needs," said Roark Raman, Head of Technology at Merchants.

"The solution particularly addressed our challenges around simplicity of expansion, vendor accountability for uptime, the cost of perpetual licenses, and a business environment demanding quicker time to market for innovation at a more competitive price."

Indeed, the decision to deploy via private cloud is one of the major strengths behind the new solution. The private cloud method addresses Merchants' local needs on increasing the number of services it can offer, thanks to an ability to quickly and easily deploy the latest technologies. And the improved uptime of the service, along with a more efficient, operational cost structure, enables Merchants to focus on its core business of customer experience management. Security concerns around cloud are addressed by the fact that the contact centre infrastructure will be hosted at Merchants' prescribed data centers.

What's more, because the solution is based on a reference architecture designed for Merchants' needs, it can be replicated and deployed across other sites with ease. The solution provides the global platform that Merchants needs and deploys it securely within the company's environment.

"As a global contact centre organisation, Merchants is an important partner for Avaya in South Africa. The company has the same dedication to customer centricity as we do, and with this new contact centre solution, Merchants will be able to more efficiently offer the right customer experiences. We look forward to many more years of partnership with Merchants, and can't wait to start this digital transformation journey with them," said Fadi Hani, Vice President Middle East, Turkey Africa, Avaya.

About Merchants

Merchants is a leading customer management partner specialising in business process outsourcing (BPO) that delivers customer experience and customer interactions. We believe that people matter, so we focus on using the right technology to create the right experience for people.

We have been creating and managing contact centre operations around the world to blue chip clients since 1981. Our services and solutions are built on tried and trusted models, systems and processes that are based on best practice standards in the contact centre industry.

We are passionate about people. Our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.

For more information about Merchants, please visit www.merchantsCX.com

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we've enabled organizations around the globe to win by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we're committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what's next. We're the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

All trademarks identified by TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

