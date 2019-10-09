New National Identification Number Enrolment Centre for Nigerians Launched in Ottawa, Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the endeavour to support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)to enroll Nigerian adults and childreninto the National Identity Database (NIDB), VFS Global is pleased to announce the launch of an enrolment centre located at 294 Alberta Street, Ottawa, Canada.

The new centre, inaugurated on 03 October 2019, by H.E. Adeyinka Olatokunbo Asekun, Ambassador of Nigeria to Canada, in the presence of Mr. Lanre Yusuf, NIMC and Mr. Kariballa Dantata, Dantata Universal Services, offers Nigerian diaspora enrolment services for their National Identification Number (NIN) and subsequent issuance of the General Multi-Purpose Card (GMPC). Comprehensive information on the enrollment process can be obtained beforehand online at www.vfsglobal.com/NIMC/Nigeria . Dedicated helpline and email support services are also available for applicants to answer queries and track the application status.

A NIN is issued to Nigerian citizens living abroad, for processing of all forms of transactions that involve submitting an identity verification in Nigeria such as driving licenses, voter cards and even opening a bank account.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, said, "We are delighted to launch the new centre in Ottawa to support theinitiative by the National Identity Management Commission in Nigeria and committed towards the delivery of secure and streamlined enrolment services for Nigerians living in Canada. By successfully leveraging on our expertise gained from nearly two decades of experience, VFS Global has been effectively assisting local governments with e-governance solutions thereby helping them assimilate next-generation solutions into efficient public-facing services in the identity and citizen services space."

Including the new centre in Canada, on behalf of NIMC, VFS Global and Dantata Universal Services currently operates 18 National Identification Number Enrolment Centres across the globe in Cameroon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, India, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and USA, with plans to launch more in the near future.

Customer Support



Address: Suite 505, 294 Albert Street, Ottawa, ON, K1P 6E6, Canada

Email ID: info@dantatauniversal.com; diaspora@nimc.gov.ng

Helpline: +1-613-216-9670

Website: www.vfsglobal.com/NIMC/Nigeria

Submission Timings: 09:00 hrs - 12:30 hrs and 13:30 hrs - 16:00 hrs (Monday to Friday, except holidays)



Media Contact



Sukanya Chakraborty

communications@vfsglobal.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624234/VFS_Global_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008287/NIN_Centre.jpg